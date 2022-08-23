A clip showing Stormzy getting “flustered” as he took on the role of football pundit during Monday night’s Premier League match has gone viral on Twitter. The Manchester United fan had just watched his team prevail in a 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford. The rapper, 29, from Croydon, joined Sky Sports presenter David Jones, in a conversation with football pundits Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville. Stormzy is seen approaching, shaking their hands, while David adds “this is definitely not a footballer” before also inviting the rapper’s three young nephews into the chat. Stormzy gave his take on the match, saying Man United played the “best” they have “for a long time” - with the football pundits all agreeing. When asked about the new Man United coach, Stormzy said “sorry I’m a bit flustered right now,” to which Gary responded “so are we”. Stormzy, who was wearing a Manchester United shirt, told the gang of ex footballers that he was “starstruck” as he’d never met Premier League legends before. He said: “Someone gave me a mic and now I’m here. Mum I made it.” The 29-year-old waved at some cheering fans from across Old Trafford, before adding: “This is sick though. Man’s on telly with the boys.” Football fans watching the coverage praised Stormzy for being “down to earth” and “good vibes”, despite his fame. David asked Stormzy what he thinks of Man United player Cristiano Ronaldo, to which he replied: “You know what it is with Ronaldo, when he’s that great, you can’t speak on him man. “You’ve just got to let the man be great, do you know what I mean? There’s been a bit of a fuss but that’s a goat (greatest of all time). You just have to let the goats be the goats.” The rapper gave David and the pundits a departure handshake, adding: “Thank you guys so much. You’ve made my whole year.” Some football fans were left confused with the rapper’s appearance and his football knowledge. However, others loved seeing fresh faces after the game.