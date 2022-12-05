The lineup for Mad Cool festival 2023 has been confirmed, with big pop, rock, and indie artists performing at the three day summer event. Headlines on Saturday night include Liam Gallagher and Red Hot Chili Peppers. More than 50 acts have so far been confirmed, and festival organisers have said that even more performers will be named soon.
Mad Cool Festival has rapidly become one of the world’s most popular music festivals, attracting 240,000 fans in 2018. This year, a similar number are expected to flood into Madrid for three days of music in the Spanish sun. The Mad Cool Festival official Twitter account shared a series of cryptic clues as to the lineup over the last week, but today confirmed the full 53 confirmed names so far. This is who will be performing at Mad Cool Festival 2023, where the festival will be held, and how to get tickets.
What is the lineup for Mad Cool 2023?
This is the full lineup for Mad Cool Festival 2023 so far:
Thursday:
- City and Colour
- Franz Ferdinand
- Gayle
- Genesis Owusu
- Honey Dijon
- Insincere
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Nova Twins
- Paolo Nutini
- Rina Sawayama
- Robbie Williams
- Selah Sue
- Sigur Rós
- The Amazons
- Two Ex
- Yellow Days
Friday
- Angel Olsen
- Bombay Bicycle Club
- Delaporte
- Hanna Grae
- Helena Gallardo
- Jacob Collier
- Men I Trust
- Pixey
- Puscifer
- Queens of Stone Age
- Rüfus Du Sol
- Sam Smith
- Tash Sultana
- The Black Keys
- The Blessed Madonna
- The Driver Era
Saturday
- Anfisa Letyago
- Belako
- Cupido
- Ethan Bortnick
- Jamie XX
- Liam Gallagher
- Mendi
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers
- Shinova
- Sylvan Esso
- The Hu
- The Prodigy
- The Rose
- Thumper
- Touché Amoré
- Years & Years
Where is Mad Cool Festival held?
Mad Cool festival has been held in Spain’s capital, Madrid since it began in 2016 - the festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and returned this year. The festival will be held outdoors in the Villaverde district in the south of Madrid. Acts will perform across seven stages at the venue, which also hosts a large food court - at the 2022 festival there were more than 50 food trucks at the venue.
When is Mad Cool Festival 2023?
Mad Cool Festival will run for three days and nights from Thursday 6 July - Saturday 8 July 2023.
How can you get tickets for Mad Cool Festival 2023?
Three-day tickets will go on general sale at 11am on Thursday 15 December, and single day tickets will go on sale on Thursday 29 December at 11am. Santander presale will begin on Monday 12 December for three day tickets and Monday 26 December for one day tickets.
Tickets can be purchased when the sale goes live from the official Mad Cool Festival website, Ticketmaster, Festicket, and FNAC.
Regular three-day tickets cost €195 plus a booking fee, VIP three-day tickets are €490 plus a booking fee. Regular day tickets are €85 per day plus a booking fee, and VIP day tickets are €195 plus a booking fee.