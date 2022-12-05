Liam Gallagher, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, The Prodigy and Sam Smith are on the lineup for Mad Cool Festival 2023 in Madrid, Spain

The lineup for Mad Cool festival 2023 has been confirmed, with big pop, rock, and indie artists performing at the three day summer event. Headlines on Saturday night include Liam Gallagher and Red Hot Chili Peppers. More than 50 acts have so far been confirmed, and festival organisers have said that even more performers will be named soon.

Mad Cool Festival has rapidly become one of the world’s most popular music festivals, attracting 240,000 fans in 2018. This year, a similar number are expected to flood into Madrid for three days of music in the Spanish sun. The Mad Cool Festival official Twitter account shared a series of cryptic clues as to the lineup over the last week, but today confirmed the full 53 confirmed names so far. This is who will be performing at Mad Cool Festival 2023, where the festival will be held, and how to get tickets.

Red Hot Chilli Peppers perform in Texas

What is the lineup for Mad Cool 2023?

This is the full lineup for Mad Cool Festival 2023 so far:

Thursday:

City and Colour

Franz Ferdinand

Gayle

Genesis Owusu

Honey Dijon

Insincere

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Machine Gun Kelly

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Nova Twins

Paolo Nutini

Rina Sawayama

Robbie Williams

Selah Sue

Sigur Rós

The Amazons

Two Ex

Yellow Days

Friday

Angel Olsen

Bombay Bicycle Club

Delaporte

Hanna Grae

Helena Gallardo

Jacob Collier

Men I Trust

Pixey

Puscifer

Queens of Stone Age

Rüfus Du Sol

Sam Smith

Tash Sultana

The Black Keys

The Blessed Madonna

The Driver Era

Liam Gallagher performs at London’s O2 Arena

Saturday

Anfisa Letyago

Belako

Cupido

Ethan Bortnick

Jamie XX

Liam Gallagher

Mendi

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Shinova

Sylvan Esso

The Hu

The Prodigy

The Rose

Thumper

Touché Amoré

Years & Years

Where is Mad Cool Festival held?

Mad Cool festival has been held in Spain’s capital, Madrid since it began in 2016 - the festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and returned this year. The festival will be held outdoors in the Villaverde district in the south of Madrid. Acts will perform across seven stages at the venue, which also hosts a large food court - at the 2022 festival there were more than 50 food trucks at the venue.

When is Mad Cool Festival 2023?

Mad Cool Festival will run for three days and nights from Thursday 6 July - Saturday 8 July 2023.

How can you get tickets for Mad Cool Festival 2023?

Three-day tickets will go on general sale at 11am on Thursday 15 December, and single day tickets will go on sale on Thursday 29 December at 11am. Santander presale will begin on Monday 12 December for three day tickets and Monday 26 December for one day tickets.

Tickets can be purchased when the sale goes live from the official Mad Cool Festival website, Ticketmaster, Festicket, and FNAC.