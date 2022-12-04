Kip Moore is one of the first acts to be announced for Highways 2023

Grab your cowboy boots and plaid shirt because a brand new country music festival is coming to London next year.

Highways 2023 will bring some of the biggest names in country and Americana to the Royal Albert Hall. It follows the success of the C2C: Country to Country event at The O2 which has been running since 2013.

Advertisement

Announcing the event, Live Nation said: “Set to be an unforgettable occasion for Country and Americana fans and artists alike, the festival will touch every corner of the Hall from performances in the auditorium to carefully curated showcases in the Elgar Room.” The first wave of acts have been announced with more to follow.

Kip Moore is the biggest name to be have been confirmed to be playing Royal Albert Hall next year. It is due to take place in the Spring.

Advertisement

If you are thinking about attending Highways: A Festival of Country & Americana in 2023 and wonder who will be performing, what the dates are and when tickets are available. Here is all you need to know:

When do tickets for Highways 2023 go on sale?

Advertisement

General sale for the Highways: A Festival of Country & Americana at the Royal Albert Hall next year will begin on Friday 9 December at 10am. However fans will have two opportunities to get their hands on tickets prior to that.

There will be priority booking for Friends & Patrons of Royal Albert Hall available from 10am on Wednesday (7 December). To become a Friend of the venue it costs £45 a year, meanwhile Patrons start at £500.

Live Nation, who are the main retailer for tickets for Highways 2023, will also be running a pre-sale from 10am on Thursday (8 December). To access the pre-sale, you need to be a “logged in member of Live Nation” its website confirms.

The general sale will begin on Live Nation’s website at 10am on Friday.

Advertisement

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 12: Singer & songwriter Kip Moore performs at the Ryman Auditorium on February 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

When is Highways 2023?

Advertisement

The festival will take place on Saturday, 20 May. Highways is scheduled to begin at 6pm.

Who is on the lineup?

The first wave of acts for Highways 2023 have been confirmed. Kip Moore, Morgan Wade, Jackson Dean and Stephen Wilson. Jr.

More acts will be announced down the line.

Advertisement

Where is the Royal Albert Hall and how to get to it?

Advertisement

Dating back to 1871, Royal Albert Hall is located in South Kensington, London. It is the venue of BBC Proms concerts, which have been held there since 1941.

On its website, Royal Albert Hall explains: “We strongly encourage you to plan your journey in advance and allow plenty of extra time to get into the venue. There are many ways to get to us, and you should pick the one that suits you best. If you’re using public transport, we recommend checking TFL to find the best route.

“Please note that the Piccadilly line will not stop at South Kensington until Spring 2022. There are currently roadworks taking place outside the building, which may increase your journey into the venue.