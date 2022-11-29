This year the festival will be taking place in both Barcelona and Madrid for the first time

Primavera Sound Festival has revealed its lineup for 2023, with Pet Shop Boys, Blur, Halsey, Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and Calvin Harris set to headline.

The festival will take part in both Barcelona and Madrid for the first time this summer, with Primavera confirming the cities will “mirror each other on two consecutive weekends”.

The lineup, which is made up of over 200 artists, will also feature acts including: FKA twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, The Moldy Peaches, Le Tigre, Turnstile, Arlo Parks, Måneskin, PinkPantheress, Christine And The Queens, Fred again.., Caroline Polachek, The Voidz and Japanese Breakfast.

So what is the Primavera Sounds 2023 lineup and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Primavera?

Primavera will take place at The Parc del Fòrum, Barcelona from 1-3 June 2023 and the Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey, Madrid from 9-10 June 2023.

Primavera Sound has announced their lineup for 2023 (Photo: Getty Images)

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Primavera Sound 2023 go on sale from Thursday 1 December at 12 noon (CET), they are available to purchase from the Primavera website.

Are there presale tickets?

Early bird tickets were released in two rounds in July 2023, if you missed out on these offers then you will have to pay for general sale tickets.

How much are tickets to Primavera Sounds?

Ticket prices for Primavera Sounds vary depending on whether you want a day ticket or a festival ticket, there are also instalment plans available.

For Barcelona, a full festival ticket from 1-4 June will set you back €325 with fees, whilst a VIP Full Festival Ticket is priced at €545. For Madrid, a full festival ticket from 8-11 June will cost €325 with fees, whilst a VIP Full Festival Ticket is priced at €545.

The price for a full festival ticket for both Barcelona and Madrid is €520 with fees, whilst a VIP full festival ticket is €900 plus fees.

What is the Primavera Sounds 2023 lineup?

Over 200 acts are expected to perform at the festival in Barcelona and Madrid, with Pet Shop Boys, Blur, Halsey, Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and Calvin Harris set to headline.

Primavera announced the lineup on social media, sharing a full list along with the caption: “Reflect what you are.”

In a press statement, the festival said: “Look for yourself in the Primavera Sound 2023 line-up… and find yourself. Because we assure you that you are there. After twenty editions, the festival is the mirror in which the community that will come from near and far to Barcelona and for the first time to Madrid next June looks at itself and recognises itself, but after everything it has experienced, this reflection goes in two directions, marking the richest musical itinerary we can think of: Primavera Sound also looks for and finds itself in its own audience.

“The learning is therefore twofold, just like the venues where a line-up will be deployed in which everything matters, full of surprises and at the same time familiar.”

Other artists confirmed in the Primavera Sounds 2023 lineup so far include: