The legendary band are figuring out how to play the new songs live ahead of a 2023 world tour

Following the death of keyboardist Andy Fletcher earlier this year, Depeche Mode have announced a new album with an “extra level of meaning.”

Fletcher, often known as "Fletch," started the band in Basildon, Essex in 1980, and died in May at the age of 60.

Here is everything you need to know about the new album.

What is the new album called?

Martin Gore and singer Dave Gahan, the remaining members of Depeche Mode, said they opted to finish the new album, named ‘Memento Mori’, since it is what Fletcher would have wanted.

A ‘memento mori’ is an object that is kept as a reminder of the inevitability of death, such as a skull. According to Gore, the album’s title was set before Fletcher died.

“After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted,” the guitarist and keyboardist said, “and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.

“It sounds very morbid, but I think you can look at it very positively as well,” he continued. “In that [you should] live each day to the max. I think that’s how we like to interpret it too.”

When is ‘Memento Mori’ released?

Martin Gore and singer Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode in 2011 (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The follow-up to 2017’s ‘Spirit,’ ‘Memento Mori,’ is slated to be released in Spring 2023 via Columbia Records, though a precise release date has yet to be announced.

Where will they play it live?

In addition to finishing the album, the band are figuring out how to perform live without one of its founding members, and also revealed that they will embark on their first tour in five years in support of the record in 2023.

“We’re not going to replace Fletch; there’s no reason to replace Fletch,” Gahan told Rolling Stone . “That would be impossible. There was only one Fletch, that’s for sure.”

Gahan and Gore are collaborating with multi-instrumentalist Peter Gordeno and drummer Christian Eigner, both of whom have been touring members of Depeche Mode since the late 1990s, on how to perform the new songs live.

The European leg of the tour includes a 17 June concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, as well as stops in Berlin, Paris and Milan.

Depeche Mode’s ‘Memento Mori’ world tour will take place between March and August of 2023. At the time of writing, just one UK date has been announced, at Twickenham Stadium on 17 June 2023.

The rest of the band’s European tour dates are as follows:

16 May – Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

20 May – Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen

23 May – Stockholm, SE Friends Arena

26 May – Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese

28 May – Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión

31 May – Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique

02 June – Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival

04 June – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

06 June – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

09 June – Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival

11 June – Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf

14 June – Dublin, IE Malahide Castle

17 June – London, UK Twickenham Stadium

20 June – Munich, DE Olympiastadion

22 June – Lille, FR Stade Pierre Mauroy

24 June – Paris, FR Stade de France

27 June – Copenhagen, DK Parken

29 June – Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park

04 July – Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium

07 July – Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

12 July – Rome, IT Stadio Olympico

14 July – Milan, IT San Siro

16 July – Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

21 July – Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion

23 July – Zagreb, HR Arena Zagreb

26 July – Bucharest, RO Arena Națională

28 July – Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna

30 July – Prague, CZ Letňany Airport

02 August – Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy

06 August – Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak

08 August – Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto

11 August – Oslo, NO Telenor Arena