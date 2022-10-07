Depeche Mode tour: 2023 UK show tickets including Twickenham Stadium in London - Memento Mori meaning
Tickets are available through Live Nation and Ticketmaster
Depeche Mode, the legendary synth-pop band, have revealed details of a 2023 global tour, their first live gigs since losing a founding member earlier this year.
Andy Fletcher, the band's keyboardist, died in May at the age of 60. Fletcher, often known as "Fletch," formed the band in Basildon in 1980 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two years ago.
Following his passing, the band stated that there had been an “outpouring of love” and that it was "incredible" to witness how much he meant to everyone.
The world tour is in support of the band’s 15th studio album ‘Memento Mori’, named after an object that’s kept as a reminder of the inevitability of death. According to Martin Gore, the album’s title was in place prior to the passing of Fletcher.
“After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted,” the guitarist and keyboardist said, “and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.
“It sounds very morbid, but I think you can look at it very positively as well,” he continued. “In that [you should] live each day to the max. I think that’s how we like to interpret it too.”
Here is everything you need to know about it.
Where will Depeche Mode play?
Depeche Mode’s ‘Memento Mori’ world tour will take place between March and August of 2023. At the time of writing, just one UK date has been announced, at Twickenham Stadium on 17 June.
The rest of the band’s world tour dates are as follows:
- 23 March – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Centre
- 25 March – San Jose, CA SAP Centre
- 28 March – Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
- 30 March – Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
- 02 April – San Antonio, TX AT&T Centre
- 05 April – Chicago, IL United Centre
- 07 April – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
- 09 April – Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
- 12 April – Montreal, QC Centre Bell
- 14 April – New York, NY Madison Square Garden
- 16 May – Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
- 20 May – Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen
- 23 May – Stockholm, SE Friends Arena
- 26 May – Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese
- 28 May – Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión
- 31 May – Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique
- 02 June – Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival
- 04 June – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
- 06 June – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
- 09 June – Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival
- 11 June – Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf
- 14 June – Dublin, IE Malahide Castle
- 17 June – London, UK Twickenham Stadium
- 20 June – Munich, DE Olympiastadion
- 22 June – Lille, FR Stade Pierre Mauroy
- 24 June – Paris, FR Stade de France
- 27 June – Copenhagen, DK Parken
- 29 June – Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park
- 04 July – Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium
- 07 July – Berlin, DE Olympiastadion
- 12 July – Rome, IT Stadio Olympico
- 14 July – Milan, IT San Siro
- 16 July – Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
- 21 July – Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion
- 23 July – Zagreb, HR Arena Zagreb
- 26 July – Bucharest, RO Arena Națională
- 28 July – Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna
- 30 July – Prague, CZ Letňany Airport
- 02 August – Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy
- 06 August – Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak
- 08 August – Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto
- 11 August – Oslo, NO Telenor Arena
‘Memento Mori’ is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Spirit’, and is set to arrive in Spring 2023 via Columbia Records, though an exact release date has not yet been confirmed.
Along with finalising the album, the band is working out how to perform without one of their founding members.
“We’re not going to replace Fletch; there’s no reason to replace Fletch,” lead singer Dave Gahan told Rolling Stone. “That would be impossible. There was only one Fletch, that’s for sure.”
Gahan and Gore are collaborating with multi-instrumentalist Peter Gordeno and drummer Christian Eigner, both of whom have been touring members of Depeche Mode since the late 1990s, on how to perform the new songs live.
How can I get tickets?
Tickets go on general sale at 10am this Friday (7 October). You can get them through TicketMaster or Live Nation.