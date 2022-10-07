Tickets are available through Live Nation and Ticketmaster

Depeche Mode, the legendary synth-pop band, have revealed details of a 2023 global tour, their first live gigs since losing a founding member earlier this year.

Andy Fletcher, the band's keyboardist, died in May at the age of 60. Fletcher, often known as "Fletch," formed the band in Basildon in 1980 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two years ago.

Following his passing, the band stated that there had been an “outpouring of love” and that it was "incredible" to witness how much he meant to everyone.

The world tour is in support of the band’s 15th studio album ‘Memento Mori’, named after an object that’s kept as a reminder of the inevitability of death. According to Martin Gore, the album’s title was in place prior to the passing of Fletcher.

“After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted,” the guitarist and keyboardist said, “and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.

“It sounds very morbid, but I think you can look at it very positively as well,” he continued. “In that [you should] live each day to the max. I think that’s how we like to interpret it too.”

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Where will Depeche Mode play?

Guitarist Martin Gore and singer Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode in 2013 (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Press Here)

Depeche Mode’s ‘Memento Mori’ world tour will take place between March and August of 2023. At the time of writing, just one UK date has been announced, at Twickenham Stadium on 17 June.

The rest of the band’s world tour dates are as follows:

23 March – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Centre

25 March – San Jose, CA SAP Centre

28 March – Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

30 March – Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

02 April – San Antonio, TX AT&T Centre

05 April – Chicago, IL United Centre

07 April – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

09 April – Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

12 April – Montreal, QC Centre Bell

14 April – New York, NY Madison Square Garden

16 May – Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

20 May – Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen

23 May – Stockholm, SE Friends Arena

26 May – Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese

28 May – Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión

31 May – Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique

02 June – Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival

04 June – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

06 June – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

09 June – Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival

11 June – Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf

14 June – Dublin, IE Malahide Castle

17 June – London, UK Twickenham Stadium

20 June – Munich, DE Olympiastadion

22 June – Lille, FR Stade Pierre Mauroy

24 June – Paris, FR Stade de France

27 June – Copenhagen, DK Parken

29 June – Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park

04 July – Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium

07 July – Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

12 July – Rome, IT Stadio Olympico

14 July – Milan, IT San Siro

16 July – Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

21 July – Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion

23 July – Zagreb, HR Arena Zagreb

26 July – Bucharest, RO Arena Națională

28 July – Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna

30 July – Prague, CZ Letňany Airport

02 August – Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy

06 August – Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak

08 August – Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto

11 August – Oslo, NO Telenor Arena

Advertisement

‘Memento Mori’ is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Spirit’, and is set to arrive in Spring 2023 via Columbia Records, though an exact release date has not yet been confirmed.

Along with finalising the album, the band is working out how to perform without one of their founding members.

“We’re not going to replace Fletch; there’s no reason to replace Fletch,” lead singer Dave Gahan told Rolling Stone. “That would be impossible. There was only one Fletch, that’s for sure.”

Gahan and Gore are collaborating with multi-instrumentalist Peter Gordeno and drummer Christian Eigner, both of whom have been touring members of Depeche Mode since the late 1990s, on how to perform the new songs live.

How can I get tickets?

Advertisement