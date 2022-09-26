Here are all the details ahead of next week’s NFL International Series opener.

The 2022 NFL International Series is scheduled to kick off next week as Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans travel across the pond to compete in the English capital.

The Vikings head into this one off the back of a thrilling victory over the Detroit Lions, while the Saints are looking to return to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin O’Connell’s side will be looking to make it three from three in the UK after coming out on top in their first trip to Wembley Stadium in 2013, as well as a win over Cleveland Browns at Twickham Stadium five years ago.

The Saints’ last trip to the UK came in 2017 where they defeated Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, then faced San Diego Chargers prior to that way back in 2008.

Despite the Vikings having form on their side, it is the Louisiana outfit that currently hold the bragging rights after they thrashed their opposition in their last meeting.

Christmas Day in 2020 saw Alvin Kamara shine with six touchdowns - helping the Saints to a 52-33 victory in New Orleans.

Here is everything you need to know about the match...

When is Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints?

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will be opening the international series next month.

The two sides will meet on Sunday 2nd October at 2:30pm BST (9:30am ET).

Where is Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints?

The international clash will be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom.

The venue is home to the Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur, with a capacity of 62,850.

The stadium was the first and only one to be designed specially for NFL games outside of North America, with the first game taking place in October 2019 between the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints are sold out ahead of next week’s showing.

However, limited premium packages may still be available and can be booked by calling the Tottenham Hotspur Premium Sales Team.

The current record crowd for NFL at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 60,463 so we could potentially see that record broken in October.

Is Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints on TV?

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports NFL for £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 month.

If you don’t have Sky then you can sign up to NOW TV - with a day membership costing you only £11.99, while a monthly membership will set you back £33.99.

You can also live stream the tournament through the SkyGo app or NOW TV app on your smart TV, phone or console.

NFL highlights in the UK

ITV have the rights to show NFL highlights throughout the season - switching from BBC.

Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora are joined by Laura Woods on The NFL Show at 11:30pm every Friday night.

NFL Endzone will also be broadcast on Channel 5 at 10:30am every Sunday morning with more exclusive content.

NFL International Series schedule

• Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans- Sunday 2nd October (2:30pm BST)

• New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers - Sunday 9th October (2:30pm BST)