Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris and Tiesto have announced they will be headlining Creamfields 2023.

The lineup for the May festival has been revealed, with Harris returning to the main stage after headlining in 2022. Swedish House Mafia last took to the Arc Stage at Creamfields in 2019, putting on a performance so big that they shut down the entire stage for the day ahead of their set.

Tickets have been selling fast, with the festival now split into Creamfields North in Daresbury and Creamfields South in Chelmsford.

Other artists confirmed to play include Becky Hill, Camelphat, Fatboy Slim, Example, Chase & Status, Gorgon City and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Creamfields 2023 and if there’s any tickets left.

Swedish House Mafia perform on the Coachella stage in 2022 (Pic: Getty Images for Coachella)

What is Creamfields?

Creamfields is one of the UK’s biggest electronic dance music festivals. It was founded by British club promoter Cream and began life in Winchester in 1998, before moving to Liverpool in 1999 and settling at the Daresbury Estate in Cheshire in 2000.

What began as a one day concert has turned into a four day festival bringing some of the biggest names in electronic dance music to the UK, with past acts including: Avicii, David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Tiësto.

To celebrate the festival’s 25th anniversary, organisers launched a second event, Creamfields South which is held at Hylands Park in Chelmsford.

When is Creamfields 2023?

Creamfields North 2023 will take place from 24 August to 27 August. Held at Daresbury Estate in Cheshire, it has taken place over the August Bank Holiday weekend since 2000.

Creamfields South will take place during the Spring Bank Holiday from 26 May to 28 May 2023 at Hylands Park, Chelmsford. The two-day festival is being held to celebrate Creamfields 25th anniversary.

Who is headlining Creamfields 2023?

Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris and Tiesto have been confirmed as headlining the festival.

The supergroup was the first to make the announcement, sharing the news during the Birmingham leg of their Paradise Again world tour on 8 October by displaying their three dot logo alongside “Creamfields 2023” on screens in the arena.

Following the subtle reveal, Swedish House Mafia took to social media to officially confirm the news with fans. Their caption on Twitter said: “Just Announced! @swedishousemfia confirmed for a SOLD OUT Creamfields North 2023, Sunday 27th August. #CreamfieldsNorth#Creamfields2023.”

What is the full festival lineup?

Creamfields have announced the festival lineup for 2023, with Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris and Tiesto confirmed to headline. Other artists confirmed to play include Becky Hill, Camelphat, Fatboy Slim, Example, Chase & Status, Gorgon City.

Here is the lineup for headliners at Creamfields:

Friday 26 May 2023 - Tiesto

Saturday 27 May 2023 - Calvin Harris

Sunday 28 May 2023 -Swedish House Mafia

Phase 1 Lineup:

Andy C

Becky Hill

Camelphat

Carl Cox

Chase & Status

Example

Fatboy Slim

Gorgon City

Nina Kraviz

Patrick Topping

Sonny Fodera

The crowd at Creamfields North 2021 - the festival’s return after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets for Creamfields North 2023 are currently sold out. They went on sale on Thursday 29 September via Ticketmaster. For anyone who missed out, Creamfields have a waiting list for tickets whose deposits failed, you can sign up to it on Creamfields website.

The price of a standard three day camping ticket is £240, whilst a two day camping ticket is £214. For a single day pass fans can expect to pay £93.50 for the standard option or £143.00 for gold. A two day non-camping ticket is priced at £187.00.