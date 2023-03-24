Mae Muller is aiming to win Eurovision for the UK for the first time since 1997

Mae Muller is representing the UK at the Eurovision song contest. (Getty Images)

The grand finale of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be shown live in UK cinemas for the first time.

The big screen viewings are taking place in over 500 cinemas across the UK as Liverpool prepares to host the international music competition. The news is likely to soothe the souls of fans who were unable to get their hands on tickets for the event itself.

Eurovision organisers are hoping the cinema screenings will add to the party atmosphere as the UK prepares to host the song contest for the first time since 1998. But what have cinemas said ahead of the grand final of Eurovision 2023 and how can fans get tickets to watch the event live?

Here is everything you need to know.

What’s been said ahead of the Eurovision final?

Cinema Live has confirmed plans to air the 2023 Eurovision final for the first time. John Travers of Cinema Live hopes the moves will add to this year’s party atmosphere and generate excitement among music fans. Travers said: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s grand final live into cinemas across the UK for the first time ever.

Sam Ryder was runner-up at last year’s Eurovision song contest. (Getty Images)

“We want audiences to enjoy themselves, come along in groups, get your fancy dress on, and come together to enjoy this historic occasion on the big screen.”

Audiences who attend the screening will also be able to see a preview of a brand new dating show titled: I Kissed A Boy before the grand final takes place. The series is presented by Kylie Minogue’s sister and former X Factor judge Danii Minogue.

How to get Eurovision cinema tickets

Tickets for the cinema screenings of Eurovision are available to buy from Monday 27 March at 10am. The grand final is set to be broadcast live in over 500 cinemas across the UK and tickets can be purchased through the organisers website at UK Cinema Party.

Who is entering Eurovision from the UK?

Mae Muller has been chosen as this year’s entry for the Eurovision song contest.

Muller first received mainstream recognition after releasing the single Better Days in 2021. She represents the UK on home soil with the new single ‘I wrote a song’, which became the first UK Eurovision entry in over a decade to debut in the UK top 40.