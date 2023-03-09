The 25-year-old singer will be performing her single I Wrote A Song at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool

Mae Muller has been revealed as the UK’s Eurovision 2023 entry.

The 25-year-old singer songwriter from north London will be performing her single “I Wrote A Song” at the contest in Liverpool this May. The UK came second in last year’s competition and will be hosting the contest on behalf of Eurovision 2022 winners Ukraine.

Tickets for the contest went on sale on 7 March, selling out in just 92 minutes. Muller is the first female act to represent the UK in five years and is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Sam Ryder who came in second last year, giving the UK its highest ranking at the competition in decades.

The singer received mainstream attention when her 2021 single “Better Days” featuring Neiked and Polo G went viral on TikTok and ranked in the top 40 charts in both the UK and USA. So, who is Mae Muller and what are her songs and albums? Here’s everything you need to know about the UK Eurovision 2023 entry.

Who is Mae Muller?

Muller is a 25-year-old singer songwriter from north London. She started writing her own music when she was just 8-years-old and when she was nine starred in Eurovision 2022 host Mika’s music video for his number one hit Grace Kelly.

Mae Muller has been chosen to represent the UK at Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool (Photo: Getty Images For Bauer Media)

She was discovered and signed by Capitol in 2017 after uploading a demo to SoundCloud and released her first EP “After Hours” in February 2018. Muller went on to release her first album “Chapter 1” in 2019. The 25-year-old has since worked with artists including Little Mix, Aitch, Polo G and music producer and DJ Sigala.

Muller boasts a large social media following, with over half a million followers on TikTok and 4.5 million likes. Her 2021 single “Better Days” featuring Neiked and Polo G went viral on the platform, helping her music go mainstream, reaching number 32 in the UK charts and peaking at number 23 on Billboard. As well as TikTok, Muller also has 128,000 followers on Instagram.

Here is Mae Muller’s career timeline:

2017 - Mae Muller reportedly asks a friend to help her create a demo in exchange for a bottle of wine, this is uploaded to SoundCloud and after uploading a video to Instagram she is discovered and signed to Capital.

- Mae Muller reportedly asks a friend to help her create a demo in exchange for a bottle of wine, this is uploaded to SoundCloud and after uploading a video to Instagram she is discovered and signed to Capital. 2018 - She releases her first EP “After Hours” in February 2018 and her second EP “Frankly” in September 2018.

- She releases her first EP “After Hours” in February 2018 and her second EP “Frankly” in September 2018. 2019 - April 5, she releases her first studio album “Chapter 1”, supports Little Mix on their 2019 tour and releases new single “Therapist”. She goes on her first national UK tour, with gigs in five cities.

- April 5, she releases her first studio album “Chapter 1”, supports Little Mix on their 2019 tour and releases new single “Therapist”. She goes on her first national UK tour, with gigs in five cities. 2020 - Muller releases her third EP in November “No One Else, Not Even You” which is supported by a headline UK and European tour.

- Muller releases her third EP in November “No One Else, Not Even You” which is supported by a headline UK and European tour. 2021 - Releases single “Better Days”, featuring Neiked and Polo G, it goes viral on TikTok and features on over 130,000 videos as of March 2023. The single reached number 32 in the UK charts and peaked at number 23 on Billboard in the USA.

- Releases single “Better Days”, featuring Neiked and Polo G, it goes viral on TikTok and features on over 130,000 videos as of March 2023. The single reached number 32 in the UK charts and peaked at number 23 on Billboard in the USA. 2022 - October 27, she releases her single “I Just Came To Dance” which as of March 2023 has been streamed on Spotify 2.5 million times.

- October 27, she releases her single “I Just Came To Dance” which as of March 2023 has been streamed on Spotify 2.5 million times. 2023 - Muller releases a single called “This Feels Good” in collaboration with Sigala, Caity Baser and Stefflon Don. She also releases her single “I Wrote A Song” anreveals is the UK entry for the Eurovision Song Contest.

What are her songs and albums?

Muller has released numerous EPs throughout her career, with her first studio album “Chapter 1” being released in April 2019. Her most popular single “Better Days”, featuring Neiked and Polo G was released in 2021, the song blew up on TikTok seeing her music enter the mainstream. Following its viral success it reached number 32 in the UK charts and peaked at number 23 on Billboard in the USA. Muller even performed the hit on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, as of March 2023 it has been used in over 130,000 videos on TikTok.

Where can I listen to “I Wrote A Song”?

