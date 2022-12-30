Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve will feature special musical performances from Ryder, as well as guests like Sigrid and Mel C

Sam Ryder, who competed in Eurovision on behalf of the UK earlier this year, is hosting a special New Year’s Eve celebration for BBC One.

Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve, as the special is known, will feature special musical performances from Ryder, as well as guests like Sigrid, Mel C, and the House Gospel Choir.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve.

What’s it about?

The official BBC synopsis for Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve explains that “Eurovision and break through music artist of 2022, Sam Ryder, is joined by some of music’s biggest stars to put on a spectacular New Year Eve party as we build up to the midnight moment.”

“Performing hits which span the decades, Sam and his all-star guests rock into the New Year. After midnight, the party continues with Sam’s take on classics and special duets.”

Who is Sam Ryder?

Sam Ryder, performing on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Sam Ryder is a musician, best known for his song Space, Man!. He first came to prominence in 2020, with a series of viral song covers posted to tiktok during the coronavirus lockdown; the next year, he was selected to represent the UK during Eurovision.

Ryder did unexpectedly well during Eurovision, leading to the UK to place second – better than it had in decades – and he’ll no doubt play a significant role when Liverpool hosts Eurovision in 2023.

Who will appear on Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve?

Sam Ryder is set to be joined by a number of special guests for his New Year’s Eve performance; amongst them are former Spice Girl Melanie C, Norwegian pop star and songwriter Sigrid, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins, and the electrifying House Gospel Choir.

Is there a trailer?

There is not! But here’s a video of Sam Ryder performing at the Royal Variety Show recently, in case you wanted to get a sense of what this might be like.

When and how can I watch Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve?

Sam Ryder’s New Year’s Eve special will begin on Saturday 31 December at 11:30pm, half an hour before the new year begins.

How long is Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve?

The one-off special begins at 11:30pm, half an hour before 2023 begins at midnight. It’ll take a brief break for the fireworks over the River Thames, and then continue until 12:45am the next day.

Altogether, Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve will be around an hour and 15 minutes long.

What else is on TV to celebrate New Year’s Eve?

You’ve got a couple of different options in terms of what to watch on New Year’s Eve to herald in 2023.

On BBC One, of course, there’s Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve, which by this point you know all about, and a special edition of The Graham Norton Show featuring Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie. BBC Two will see Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny, this year featuring guests like George Ezra, Self Esteem, and Cat Burns.

Over on ITV, Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon are hosting The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash, an entertainment show that’ll feature performances from Tom Grennan, Adam Lambert, Joel Corry, RAYE, Katherine Jenkins, and Cirque du Soleil. Meanwhile, Channel 4 have put together a special edition of The Last Leg, with Adam Hills, Alex Brooker, and Josh Widdicombe set to be joined by Rylan, Sue Perkins, and Mike Wozniak amongst others.

Why should I watch Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve?