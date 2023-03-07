Most of the Eurovision 2023 entries have been confirmed ahead of the semi-finals and final to be held in Liverpool in May on behalf of 2022 winner Ukraine

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be hosted in Liverpool on behalf of last year’s winner Ukraine, owing to ongoing Russian aggression in the country. The UK, an early and vocal supporter of Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion, came second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra with Sam Ryder in 2022.

Six countries are automatically guaranteed a spot in the final - there are the five biggest financial supporters of the contest - France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, and the previous year’s winner, Ukraine.

Russia has been banned from the contest for the second year in a row following the invasion of Ukraine, and Belarus, which has offered support to Russia, has been banned since 2021 due to the country’s suppression of media freedom.

The entrants for most of the nations taking part, and the songs they will perform have now been revealed. Semi-finalists who progress to the final will perform the same song at both stages of the competition.

The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena in May. Picture: BBC/Eurovision/PA Wire

Which countries are not returning in Eurovision 2023?

As well as Russia and Belarus, which have both been barred from the competition, three other nations will not be returning to the contest this year.

Bulgaria, Montenegro and North Macedonia will not take part, largely due to the economic impact of the ongoing energy crisis and the costs involved in entering the competition. North Macedonia is expected to return to the contest in 2024.

Who are the entrants for Eurovision 2023?

Semi-final 1 - 1st half (Tuesday 9 May)

Croatia - Let 3, Mama ŠČ!

Ireland - Wild Youth, We Are One

Latvia - Sudden Lights, Aijā

Malta - The Busker, Dance (Our Own Party)

Norway - Alessandra, Queen of Kings

Portugal - will be announced on 11 March

Serbia - Luke Black, Samo mi se spava (Само ми се спава)

Semi-final 1 - 2nd half (Tuesday 9 May)

Azerbaijan - will be announced on 8 March

Czech Republic - Vesna, My Sister’s Crown

Finland - Käärijä, Cha Cha Cha

Israel - Noa Kirel, Unicorn

Moldova - Pasha Parfeni, Soarele și luna

Netherlands - Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper, Burning Daylight

Sweden - will be announced on 11 March

Switzerland- Remo Forrer, Watergun

Liverpool is hosting a huge Eurovision festival part on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine. (Getty Images)

Semi-final 2 - 1st half (Thursday 11 May)

Armenia - Brunette - will be announced in March

Belgium - Gustaph, Because of You

Cyprus - Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart

Denmark - Reiley, Breaking My Heart

Estonia - Alika, Bridges

Greece - Victor Vernicos, What They Say

Iceland - Diljá , Power

Romania - Theodor Andrei, D.G.T. (Off and On)

Semi-final 2 - 2nd half (Thursday 11 May)

Albania - Albina & Familja Kelmendi, Duje

Australia - Voyager, Promise

Austria - Teya and Salena, Who the Hell is Edgar?

Georgia - Iru Khechanovi, will be announced in March

Lithuania - Monika Linkytė, Stay

Poland - Blanka, Solo

San Marino - Piqued Jacks, Like an Animal

Slovenia - Joker Out, Carpe Diem

Final (Saturday 13 May)