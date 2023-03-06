The concert clashes with Glastonbury, but organisers are hopeful of securing an A-list line-up

A huge Live Aid-style benefit concert is reportedly being planned for this summer, to aid those impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to The Sun, legendary acts like Pink, The Killers, The Rolling Stones, and U2 have all been invited to perform in support of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky at Wembley Stadium.

It is hoped that the charity concert - to be televised worldwide - will increase pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Here is everything you need to know about it.

When is it?

The latest charity concert for Ukraine has been scheduled for Saturday 24 June 2023.

Who’s on the lineup?

Sir Paul McCartney, Adele, Florence And The Machine, and Noel Gallagher are among the acts and stars who are thought likely to be asked to take part in the Live Aid-style event, which will be broadcast worldwide.

A source told The Sun the concert is likely to be “huge”, adding that the event will be “properly A-list and on a global scale.”

“It’s something people have wanted to do for a while,” they said, “but a date has now been nailed down and booked at Wembley Stadium. Invitations to perform are going out thick and fast to the biggest names in the business.”

However, the source acknowledged that not every big name musical superstar will be able to commit to performing at the event, given the relatively short notice. “Many superstars will have prior commitments.” they said. “But they’re optimistic that a number of those they’ve spoken to are already on board.”

The event is also scheduled to take place on the same weekend as Glastonbury. While this means a large number of big-name musical acts will already be in the country for the festival, there will be many with prior commitments to the iconic event, who may not be able to travel between Wembley Stadium and Somerset in time.

The event is being organised in part by Livewire Pictures, one of the planners behind an indoor gig for Ukraine staged last March by ITV, at which performers including Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish raised over £13 million. It was also behind 2017’s One Love gig raising money for families of the Manchester Arena bombing victims.

“For bands like U2 and Bono, who are pretty outspoken about their views on war and conflict, it feels like a great opportunity to keep hammering home the severity of the situation out in Ukraine,” the source told The Sun. “An event of this size can put real political pressure on the Russians, too.”

How can I get tickets?