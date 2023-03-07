Tickets to the singing contest sold out within minutes - but many feel they never had a chance to get them

Fans of global singing competition the Eurovision song contest have been left frustrated after Ticketmaster crashed while they were trying to secure tickets. Tickets to the shows, which take place in

However, people were quickly left disappointed as the webpage showed an error message. Others, who were trying to create an account on the Ticketmaster website to join the queue for tickets found that they were unable to do so. Tickets to all the shows have now been sold out, and are said to have been sold out in minutes.

Singer Sam Ryder performs on behalf of The United Kingdom during the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2022.

Irritated music fans took to Twitter to express their annoyance. One person sarcastically quipped that it would be far easier to actually take part in the contest rather than try to buy tickets. They said: “Even though I know nothing about music composition, I’ve realised it’d be easier to write a song, get selected for the national final, win that, then win through the semi-final to get into the Grand Final, then buy tickets via Ticketmaster #Eurovision.”

