Fans of global singing competition the Eurovision song contest have been left frustrated after Ticketmaster crashed while they were trying to secure tickets. Tickets to the shows, which take place in
However, people were quickly left disappointed as the webpage showed an error message. Others, who were trying to create an account on the Ticketmaster website to join the queue for tickets found that they were unable to do so. Tickets to all the shows have now been sold out, and are said to have been sold out in minutes.
Irritated music fans took to Twitter to express their annoyance. One person sarcastically quipped that it would be far easier to actually take part in the contest rather than try to buy tickets. They said: “Even though I know nothing about music composition, I’ve realised it’d be easier to write a song, get selected for the national final, win that, then win through the semi-final to get into the Grand Final, then buy tickets via Ticketmaster #Eurovision.”
Nine Eurovision shows will take place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena between 8 and 13 May, including two semi finals and the grand final. The UK was chosen as the host for this year’s competition on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine. This is because organisers decided Ukraine could not host due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, and the UK came second place in last year’s contest with singer Sam Ryder. Liverpool was chosen as the specific host city in October.
