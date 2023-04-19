The pair said they are “absolutely buzzing” and “will be going all out”

Rylan Clark and Scott Mills will present BBC Radio 2’s coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest final bringing “insightful and colourful commentary”, it has been announced.

Clark said he is “absolutely buzzing” to be hosting the grand final coverage saying Eurovision is his “favourite time of the year”, while Mills said it is “the ultimate childhood dream come true”.

The BBC announced the two presenters and Eurovision superfans will cover the 2023 event taking place in Liverpool, after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of wartorn Ukraine.

Rylan Clark and Scott Mills to host Eurovision final on BBC Radio 2. (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 9 May Thursday 11 May, with the grand final to be held at the Liverpool Arena on Saturday 13 May.

Radio 2 will also be broadcasting the two Eurovision semi-finals for the first time, with shows hosted by Paddy O’Connell.

‘Rylan and I will be going all out’

Clark said he “cannot wait” to present BBC Radio 2’s coverage of the “biggest and best music event in the world with my partner-in-crime.”

He added: “We can’t wait to bring listeners closer to the action than ever before, with all the fun, excitement and backstage gossip from what promises to be an unforgettable night.”

Mills said: “I’ve had the great pleasure of being involved with Eurovision in various ways over the years, from commentating alongside Graham Norton to singing karaoke with the contestants, but presenting from the grand final in Liverpool is the ultimate childhood dream come true. Rylan and I will be going all out.”

The pair’s coverage on 13 May will be the culmination of a week spent in the city as they will also be providing television commentary for the semi-finals.

The first semi-final on 9 May will see 15 countries taking part, while the second semi-final will see 16 battle it out.

Head of BBC Radio 2 Helen Thomas said this year’s Eurovision will be a “very special event”, adding: “Who better to host Radio 2’s coverage of the grand final than our very own Scott and Rylan”.

Thomas added that she is “delighted” that Radio 2 will for the first time “be bringing our listeners all the drama and fun from the semi-finals, hosted by Paddy O’Connell.”

“With years of Eurovision experience under his belt, Paddy is the perfect guide for fans,” she said.

O’Connell said he is “walking on sunshine to join Radio 2 live in Liverpool hosting the Eurovision semi-finals”.