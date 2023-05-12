NationalWorld's Digital Trends Writer and Screen Babble co-host shines a light on the best TV and film releases to look out for this weekend and beyond. This Friday, 12 May, will see the final of I'm A Celebrity...South Africa: All Stars. The remaining contestants still fighting for the title of I'm A Celebrity Legend are Jordan Banjo, Paul Burrell, Fatima Whitbread, and Myleene Klass. The final episode will air at 9pm on ITV.

Also out this Friday is a new documentary from Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie charts the actor's experience living with Parkinson's disease. Despite retiring from acting in 2021 because of the toll the illness was taking on his health, Fox was back in front of the camera to make this moving documentary. You can watch Still on Apple TV+ now.

Another new film well worth a mention is Air - the movie follows Sonny Vaccaro, a shoe salesman who led Nike's pursuit of basketball star Michael Jordan. Air, which landed on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, and Chris Tucker.

A major new series out this week is Black Knight - the Korean language show has no connection to the 2001 Martin Lawrence film, instead it follows a 'delivery driver' and a refugee in a dystopian Mad Max-like world that has been ravaged by pollution. All six episodes landed on Netflix on Friday 12.

Screen Babble: Weekend Watch

The big TV event of the weekend is surely the Eurovision final, broadcast live from Liverpool and hosted by Mancunian comedian Jason Manford. Mae Muller will compete for the UK which had one of its most successful years last year, with Sam Ryder getting the country to second place. Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won last year with their song Stefania. This year Tvorchi will represent Ukraine with their song Heart of Steel, sung in both Ukrainian and English. Eurovision airs on BBC One on Saturday 13 from 8pm.

The Bafta TV Awards ceremony will be broadcast this weekend - shows expected to do well include The Responder, This is Going to Hurt, and Bad Sisters. You can watch the show on BBC One on Sunday 14 at 7pm. New BBC true crime drama series Steeltown Murders, about a the hunt for the killer of three young women, set in the 1970s and 2002, will begin airing on BBC One on Monday 15 at 9pm. There are four episodes in the series and they will all be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from Monday.

