Rihanna’s performance during the Super Bowl sparked speculation that she was pregnant again

Rihanna has confirmed she is pregnant for a second time.

The pop superstar performed during the Super Bowl halftime. During the set, fans began to speculate that she was pregnant for a second time.

The Barbadian singer chose not to bring on any special guests to join her at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She kicked off the live performance, her first in seven years, suspended high above the stadium and dressed in all red.

With a knowing look to the camera she opened her jacket and stroked her pronounced stomach, with fans speculating the move to be a pregnancy announcement. The news was later confirmed by her representative.

This is everything you need to know.

Is Rihanna pregnant?

Rihanna has confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child after her Super Bowl halftime show. She had previously hinted that the performance would be a family affair, saying that it was “important” for her son to watch it.

It will be Rihanna’s second baby with partner ASAP Rocky. Her first was born in May 2022 and less than a year later she is pregnant again.

In the past, Rihanna has spoken about wanting children, telling British Vogue in March 2020 that she hoped to have three or four children within the next decade.

How long have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky been together?

While Rihanna and Rocky have been friends for nearly a decade, it’s believed that their relationship turned romantic only recently.

The two have collaborated on a number of projects in the past, like Rihanna starring in Rocky’s music videos, or Rocky appearing in Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty campaign.

They first performed together in the 2012 MTV VMAs, and the following year Rocky joined Rihanna as her opening act for the Diamonds World Tour.

In 2018, the pair were spotted being close during Paris Fashion Week, however at the time Rihanna was reportedly dating Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman, and Rocky was linked to Kendall Jenner.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive for the 2021 Met Gala (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

It was at the beginning of 2020, that an anonymous source reportedly told Us Weekly that “Rihanna and A$AP are hanging out and hooking up” and that “they’re having fun and have always had chemistry”. A few days later, they were seen having dinner together at the West Hollywood restaurant Nice Guy.

Later that same year, Rocky interviewed Rihanna for a Vogue interview, where he questioned her mostly about fashion and skincare. In December of 2020, the two were seen holidaying together in Barbados, where they had been photographed kissing.

However, it was only in May 2021 that their relationship was officially confirmed, when Rocky called Rihanna “my lady” and “the love of my life” in an interview with GQ .

Talking about his relationship with Rihanna, Rocky said: “So much better when you got “the one”. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.

“I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in September 2021.

Who is A$AP Rocky?

Rocky, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayer, is an American rapper and music producer from Manhattan.

In 2004, Rocky served two weeks at notorious prison Rikers Island for drug dealing.

It was in 2007 that Rocky joined the A$AP Mob crew, which was a Harlem-based collective of rappers, musicians, directors and others who all shared interests in music, fashion, style and art.

In 2011, his single Peso was leaked online, and it quickly received airplay on the radio from the Hot 97 New York station. Later that year he released the music video for his song Purple Swag which garnered attention from several record labels.

In October of that year, Rocky released his mixtape Live. Love. A$AP which received critical acclaim, and it was then that Rocky signed a two year, $3 million record deal with RCA Records and Polo Grounds Music.

After signing his record deal, Rocky founded his own label, called A$AP Worldwide.

A$AP Rocky at Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball in 2019 (Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

In 2012, Rocky joined fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar as the opening act for Drake’s Club Paradise Tour and the following year he made his studio album debut with Long. Live. A$AP.

He released Goldie as the album’s first single, and he embarked on a 40 date national concert tour to promote the album, called the Long Live A$AP Tour.

The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and on 16 March Long. Live. A$AP became certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

His second studio album, At. Long. Last. A$AP, released in 2015, also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Across his career, Rocky has collaborated with artists such as Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and more. He has also won awards including a BET Award, two BET Hip Hop Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards and has been nominated for two grammys.

In 2019, Rocky revealed that he was vegan, having been vegetarian since 2015 and pescatarian since at least 2012.

In July 2019, he was arrested for assault in Stockholm, Sweden and later that month was charged with assault causing visible bodily harm. He was convicted of assault in August of that year, and was given a suspended prison sentence and was ordered to pay 12,500 kr (roughly £1,037) in damages to the victim.

What were pregnancy rumours previously

Rumours regarding Rhianna’s possible pregnancy began circulating following her appearance in Barbados in December 2021 where she was named a national hero.

Fans began speculating that the singer was pregnant by sharing pictures of Rihanna from the ceremony in Barbados, claiming that she had a baby bump.

The rumours really took off when a verified Twitter account, called The Academy (although its handle is @BenjaminEnfield), tweeted: “Rihannah is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky.” The tweet included a picture of Rihanna and the rapper posing together.

Since being posted on Tuesday 30 November evening, the tweet has amassed 83.6K likes, 32.2K quote tweets and 16.6K retweets, at the time of publication.

Why was Rihanna made a national hero in Barbados?

The same day that Barbados became a republic, Rihanna was declared a national hero by Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados.

The singer was present for the historic ceremony that broke Barbados’s centuries-old ties with the British monarchy and swore in its first president Dame Sandra Mason, ending the Queen’s role as head of state.

Rihanna has been an ambassador for the country since 2018, and on Tuesday 30 November, it was announced that she would be made a member of the Order of National Heroes.

The Order of National Heroes was created in 1998, under the Order of National Heroes Act 1998 by the Parliament of Barbados.

The award is given to those that have “given outstanding service to Barbados”, “contributed to the improvement of the economic and social conditions of Barbados” and demonstrated “visionary and pioneering leadership, extraordinary achievement and the attainment of the highest excellence”.

President of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason and Rihanna, honoured as a National Hero, attend the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony in Barbados (Photo: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)

Speaking to Rihanna, Mottley said: “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados.”

Rihanna, who flew back to Barbados for the event, touched her heart as she was praised by Mottley, who quoted the singer’s own lyrics as she said: “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your words, by your actions and to do credit wherever you shall go.”

Later in the day, Rihanna received her honour and said it was a moment “that I will never, ever forget” and she paid tribute to her fellow Bajans.

Following the presentation, the singer told guests: “You all are the true heroes of Barbados and I take you all with me wherever I go – I’m so proud to be a Bajan. I’m going to be a Bajan to the day I die.

“This is still the only place I’ve ever called home – I love Barbados, I love you guys and I pray that the youth continue to push Barbados forward.”

Rihanna added: “I have travelled the world and received several awards and recognitions but nothing, nothing compares to being recognised in the soil that you grew in.”