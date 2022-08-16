Jennifer Ellison cut a stylish figure as she shared a holiday snap taken in Turkey

Jennifer Ellison has flaunted her enviable figure in a series of photos taken during a 10-day family holiday in Turkey.

The actress, 39, who is best known for starring in Brookside, has been documenting her trip on Instagram, where she boasts almost 100,000 followers.

She teamed a striking pink crop top with a black skirt in one snap, while another photo shows her in a tropical print bikini overlooking the sea.

Jennifer opted for relatively subtle make-up throughout the trip and swept her glossy blonde hair into a bun.

The actress was joined by her husband of more than 12-years Rob Tickle and their three children Bobby, Harry, and Charlie.

A group photo shared on Jennifer’s Instagram account racked up over 3,000 likes and a flood of positive comments.

One person wrote: “Beautiful photo of your beautiful family. Have loved you every since Brookside 😂 I also have 3 boys 💙💙💙 they are also my world 🌎”

Another said: “Beautiful family hope you are all well❤️❤️❤️❤️❤”

Jennifer Ellison attending the National Diversity Awards in 2022 (Getty Images)

“Beautiful family & Jen, you looks stunning 🥰,” a third commented.

A fourth added: “Beautiful family xxx”

Jennifer also received a wave of positive comments on the snap in her pink crop top, which comes after she shed 3st.

Having once worn a UK size 18, Jennifer previously told the Loose Women panel that she felt anxious about seeing people from her past.

She explained that people would comment on her weight gain and she stopped looking in the mirror, while continuing to focus on her sons.

The actress overhauled her appearance by going to a detox centre, which restricted her daily intake to just 400 calories.

Jennifer claims she was “never upset” by people’s interest in how she looks because it’s part of her job.