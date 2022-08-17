Katie Piper was rushed into surgery after a small black circle appeared in her blind eye at the weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Piper has revealed that she had to undergo emergency surgery last weekend, after experiencing extreme pain in one of her eyes.

The television presenter, 38, who lives in London with her husband Richard James Sutton and their two children, took to Instagram to explain why she was rushed to receive treatment.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having had sulphuric acid thrown at her face, organised by her ex-husband Daniel Lynch in 2008, Katie is no stranger to pain and has been suffering continously for over a decade.

Martial arts enthisiast Daniel, became very aggressive and abusive towards Katie just two weeks into their relationship.

She received numerous apologies from Daniel, before he pressured her to meet at an internet cafe on 31 March 2008.

TV presenter Katie Piper has opened up about the acid attack that changed her life in 2008, including what her life was like before and after the attack.

Daniel gave details about Katie to his close accomplice Stefan Sylvestre, who threw sulphuric acid at her face while she was going to the cafe.

Both were caught on CCTV and arrested.

The attack left Katie’s face mostly burnt and blind in one of her eyes.

Katie has had over 400 surgical procedures to help recover from the brutal attack.

However, last weekend the TV presenter had to be rushed to hospital after her husband Richard became concerned about a black spot in her blind eye.

She told her 1million Instagram followers about the scary situation, saying: “Emergency Operation for me! 🤕

“On Saturday my husband noticed a small black circle in my blind eye, I was excited thinking I had a pupil again, but by Sunday my left eye was extremely painful and couldn’t tolerate light, so I patched it up and put it down to old injuries. I’m used to being in some level of discomfort and I went to work.

“By Sunday night I felt nausea and in extreme pain. I got in touch with my eye specialist @sherazdaya @centreforsightuk and unfortunately he confirmed the black circle was a hole in my eye and the eye had perforated.

“This had always been a fear that it would happen.

“Yesterday @sherazdaya sourced tissue for me and operated on me. I cannot thank him and his team enough, their knowledge and expertise but also how kind and caring they all are.

“There maybe some evil people in this world but there are also some pretty incredible people doing amazing things for people on a daily basis. Huge thank you team @sherazdaya @centreforsightuk You are the best! 🙏”

Over 42,000 people responded to the post, with many UK-based celebrities praising Katie for her bravery and positivity.

Holly Hagan-Blyth wrote: “Your bravery is just astounding ❤️ sending lots of love”

Alexandra Burke commented: “Sending you love darling and positive healing energy xxx

Nicola Adams said: “Sending positive vibes ❤️❤️”

Katie has been very open about her experience and actively discusses the struggles of acid attacks and victims of domestic abuse.

She started a charity towards the end of 2009, Katie Piper Foundation, with a goal of raising awareness for victims of burns or disfigurement injuries.

Since then she has been vocal in expressing her story and has been featured in shows and documentaries.