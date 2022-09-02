These are all the Islanders that have gone on to become mums or dads since leaving the ITV show Love Island.

With the eigth season ofLove Island coming to an end this summer, you might be needing a fix on what your favourite Islanders have been up to.

There’s been some big success stories that have come from the show, but some contestants have also gone off to find love elsewhere.

Some contestants have even made the next big steps in life and become mums and dads to some gorgeous little babies.

Amy Hart was the latest islander to share that her baby is due in March after speaking on Loose Women about her fertility and freezing her eggs.

Here’s all the Love Island babies that have been born to contestants since they appeared on the show.

1. Amy Hart The latest Love Island contestant to announce their pregnancy is 2019 contestant Amy Hart. She shared her news on Loose Women at the end of August alongside her boyfriend Sam Rason. Their baby is due in March, with the couple revealing that they won’t be finding out the gender. (@amyhartxo - Instagram)

2. Lavena Back 2019 contestant Lavena Back announced the birth of her daughter Sage with her husband. Sage was born at the end of August 2022, with Back announcing her baby news on August 30. In an announcement on Instagram, Back said: “Welcome to the world baby Sage. Our greatest gift is you!” (@lavenaback - Instagram)

3. Alex and Olivia Bowen Alex and Olivia met in the Love Island villa back in 2016 and are now married with their first son Abel Jacob (AJ). Their baby was born in June 2022 with Olivia sharing the news on Instagram and telling her followers: “Abel Jacob Bowen. You are everything. 10/06/22.” (@oliviadbowen - Instagram)

4. Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt and their two daughters Camilla and Jamie met in the villa in 2017 and got engaged in February 2021. The couple welcomed their first daughter Nell in October 2020, with baby Nora joining the family in June 2022. The couple frequently share photos of their family of four on social media with Camilla saying Jamie is “outnumbered”. (@camillathurlow - Instagram)