The Clean Queen swapped her toilet brush for a spatula on Celeb Cooking School but it didn’t work out as she was booted off the show

Kim Woodburn tried to flirt her way into next week’s episode of Channel 4’s brand new celebrity cooking show.

The 80-year-old from Portsmouth took part in a brand new series which sees ten stars, who are hopeless in the kitchen, take lessons from Michelin starred chef Giorgio Locatell and Michelin-trained chef Poppy O’Toole.

They each create a number of dishes for the panel of professional chefs to taste - and one person is subsequently booted from the show.

Best known for co-presenting How Clean is Your House? Kim Woodburn was born in Portsmouth in March 1942. She spent the first part of her life in Eastney. She came in third place in the 2017 edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

In Tuesday’s episode, Kim created a curry dish which Poppy said “doesn’t look appealing”.

Giorgio also described the meal as “slop”, so the TV personality took an attempt at flirting with the Italian chef to change his mind.

Kim said: “I don’t know it happened. I was distracted. No, I do know how it happened. It’s you dear. You are gorgeous dear.

“If I wasn’t married, you and I could make sweet music. Room number three, second floor!”

At the end of the episode, Kim and comedian Paul Chowdhry were in the bottom two - and Kim later got dropped from the cooking school.

Kim is best known for being the Clean Queen on Channel 4’s How Clean Is Your House, alongside Dirt Detective Aggie MacKenzie and narrator Paul Copley.

Kim and Aggie cleaned the UK’s most domestically challenged households, from 2003 to 2009.

In 2009, the Clean Queen came runner up behind Gino D’Acampo on the ninth series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Kim has already been booted off the new cooking show.

Kim entered the Big Brother house on the 11th day of Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 - she later finished third.

She’s also appeared on Celebrity Come Dine with Me and The Chase Celebrity Special.

Also on Celeb Cooking School is Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran, Atomic Kitten’s Kerry Katona, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, Stevo The Man Man. singer Shaun Ryder and more.

Toby’s girlfriend Chloe Burrows posted a video to her Instagram story of her watching the Love Island stars attempt at cooking lamb, which Giorgio called “terrible”.

In the video she says: “Pasta shells. Who doesn’t order lamb with pasta shells? And a bit of raw meat.”

Love Island’s Toby tried to service an undercooked lamb with pasta shells on Channel 4’s Celeb Cooking School. (Credit @chloeburrows Instagram story)

The show - which is hosted by radio DJ Melvin Odoom - first aired on Monday September 5 at 10pm, and a second 45-minute episode aired on Tuesday.