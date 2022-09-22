The TV personality has shared that he suffered from two heart failures that led to being taken to hospital in ambulance

Rylan Clark, 33, and his ex-husband Dan Neal, 43, decided to end their marriage after six years in June 2021.

The presenter, who lives in Essex, has spoken out about how the end of the relationship took a big toll on his health.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst speaking at An Evening with Rylan Clark, he said: “There were weeks that I couldn’t speak. That sounds ridiculous because I can talk for England. My mum was genuinely concerned at one point that I’d had a stroke.

Rylan has suffered from heart failure and admitted to attempting to end his life.

“It was like my body had shut down. Twice last year I ended up back in an ambulance because my heart had failed and it was really strange because I just remember for a couple of weeks going, ‘My heart hurts’”.

Rylan said that his heart rate shot up to a shocking 248 beats per minute during his health crisis and his heart needed to be re-started by medical professionals.

In his new book Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future, Rylan goes into detail about that rough period of his life.

He wrote: “For the first time in my 32 years, I felt I couldn’t carry on no more.

Rylan married Dan in 2015 in Essex.

“‘What’s the point?’ I thought. I’d lost what I thought was everything, the one thing I always wanted. A man I loved. A family of my own. And now it was gone.

“So I tried to end it. I won’t go into detail as I don’t think it’s fair on my mum, but thank god I was unsuccessful.”

Dan and Rylan met back in 2013, Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, a show on which Rylan was a presenter.

Before he found fame on the reality TV show, Dan was a policeman.

The couple married in 2015 in Essex - many of their famous friends attended the event including Katie Price, Ella Henderson and Eamonn Holmes.

Their marriage ended after six years and Rylan suffered heart failure as a result.

The end of the marriage came after Rylan cheated on Dan and the couple decided it was time to call it quits.

After the split last year Rylan told The Sun: “I had my career, I had my family, but then suddenly I didn’t…All of a sudden I feel like I’ve gone back ten years, but I’m ten years more advanced.

“I’m in a very different position to where I was back then - financially and career wise.

“I’ve just got to learn to trust again. I was in a 10 year relationship and when you learn things…It f***s you up. I don’t know how long I’ll be f***d up for.”