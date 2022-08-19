Fans are clamouring to get started on the sixth and final season of the Netflix family drama - here’s everything you need to know

Chesapeake Shores making its comeback for its sixth and final season.

The Netflix family drama has charmed audiences over the past eight years, but the series inspired by the Sheryl Woods series of books will be wrapping up its storylines for the final time.

While Jesse Metcalf has left the show, there’s still plenty of drama to go round.

Here’s everything you need to know about the newest series of Chesapeake Shores.

Chesapeake Shores’s sixth series will be the shows last. (Credit: Hallmark)

What is Chesapeake Shores about?

The show follows the story of Abby O’Brien who returns to her hometown of Chesapeake Shores in Maryland after years of living and working in New York City.

Family drama ensues when her sister’s inn in the town faces foreclosure, and when Abby reconnects with her first love Trace Riley.

Adding to the drama, Abby’s estranged mother then arrives in Chesapeake Shores, a town which Abby’s father helped build.

What is Chesapeake Shores season six about?

The series will pick up where season five left off, with viewers finally finding out who Abby called at the end of the last series.

The O’Brien family come together following youngest son Connor’s heart attack, while Jess and David are also forced to deal with the media fallout after Dennis goes on the run.

Where is Chesapeake Shores filmed?

Fans have fallen in love not only with the O’Brien family drama, but with the gorgeous landscapes and scenery seen on the show.

Despite being set in Maryland, USA, Chesapeake Shores is actually film in Canada.

Key scenes are filmed within the Vancouver, specifically Vancouver Beach’s Qualicum Island.

Scenes have also been filmed in the neighbouring town of Parksville, British Columbia, as well as in Nanoose Bay.

Who is in Chesapeake Shores?

The main cast returns for the final series of the show including Meghan Ory (Abby), Barbara Niven (Megan), Laci J. Mailey (Jess), Emilie Ullerup (Bree), Brendan Penny (Kevin), Andrew Francis (Connor), Diane Ladd (Nell) and Treat Williams (Mick).

While Jesse Metcalf broke fans hearts by leaving his role of Trace Riley after season five, Abby will have another love interest in the show.

Robert Buckley, of One Tree Hill fame, joins the cast for its final series as Evan Kincaid, a successful entrepreneur shaking up Chesapeake Shores with a brand new development project.

When is Chesapeake Shores on?

While the show airs on the Hallmark Channel in the US, Chesapeake Shores is aired internationally on streaming platform Netflix.

The show’s sixth series premiered in the UK on 15 August 2022.

Episodes are released weekly on the platform, with episode two dropping on 22 August.