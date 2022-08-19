Netflix users are reporting issues accessing the platform

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix is “down” for many users in the UK this afternoon.

People are reporting being greeted by a message saying they are “blocked” when opening up the streamer’s website or app.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issues with Netflix have been reported since after 4pm today (August 19).

Here is all you need to know:

Is Netflix down in the UK?

The website DownDetector shows a spike in reports of the streaming service being down at around 4pm.

Issues are being reported with the website and the app.

People claim that they are being met with a 403 blocked message.

Users in the UK are reporting that the service is down, including in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

There are reports of outages with the service in Europe as well.

One person tweeted: “#netflixdown in Switzerland too...”

Another person wrote: “Netflix the least you could do is issue a reason for Netflix being down.

“When xbox services have gone down, Microsoft issued a quick response acknowledging the issue saying they’re working on it.

“Just acknowledge the outage so your loyal paid subscribers know they aren’t crazy.”

Look back over your viewing history on Netflix with this Chrome extension. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images.

What does it mean if the service is “blocked”?

Netflix users are reporting that the streamer is saying they are “blocked” or see the following code “nw-6-50”

One person wrote on DownDetector: “website just stopped working and says blocked.”

Another added: “Netflix blocked me and I’m NOT using any VPN.”

One person said: “I was watching a series and then suddenly the whole website is blocked.”

On its website, Netflix says: “It means a network issue is stopping your device from connecting to the Netflix website.

“We’re looking into this problem.”

Is there a way to fix it?

One user on DownDetector seems to have found a way to fix the blocked 403 message.