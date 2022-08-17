Ralph Macchio and co are back for another highly-anticipates season of the Netlfix hit show

Netlfix has dropped a new trailer for its popular Karate Kid spin-off show Cobra Kai.

Starring the original Karate Kid himself, Ralph Macchio and his castmates are back to flex their karate skills in the dojo.

But what can fans expect from season five of the show, and who is (re)joining the cast?

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso with Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

What is season five of Cobra Kai about?

Season five of the show will pick up in the aftermath of the shocking result of the All Valley Tournament.

Terry Silver has expanded the Cobra Kai dojo empire across the Valley, with aims of making his “no mercy” style of karate the standard.

Kreese remains in prison, while Johnny tries to leave the world of karate behind hime after the drama-filled events of the past.

Some old faces will be popping up also, as Daniel turns to an old friend for help...

Netlix has released a new trailer for the show, to whet fans’ appetite before the series premieres.

Who is in the cast for Cobra Kai season five?

Ralph Macchio will return once again as Daniel LaRusso, alongside William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence.

Thomas Ian Griffith will also return as Terry Silver, as the character attempts to expand his empire.

A new familiar face joins the cast - Sean Keenan as Mike Barnes. Mike was first seen in the film ‘The Karate Kid III’ and will return to the franchise to help Daniel and Johnny try to thwart Terry’s plans.

Other returning chracters include Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler), Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan).

When is Cobra Kai season five released?

Season five of the show was announced by Netflix on 27 August 2022, with filming wrapping up on 19 December 2021.

Netlfix has since announced that the series will hit television screens on 9 September 2022.

In the UK, the show will be available to watch from 8am on this date.