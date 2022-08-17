Wednesday is an upcoming live action Netflix series and Addams Family spin-off starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Isaac Ordonez

Wednesday, a new series produced and directed by Tim Burton, will come to Netflix later this year.

The series is based on one of the main characters from The Addams Family, a series of films adapted from single panel cartoons originally published in The New Yorker from the 1930s.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Burton was originally slated to direct the 1991 film The Addams Family, but had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict with Batman Returns.

Now Burton, who is known for his gothic fantasy films including Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Edward Scissorhands, will finally get to leave his stamp on the Addams Family.

What is Wednesday about?

The series follows Wednesday Addams, a teenage girl and the only daughter in her family.

Wednesday is obsessed with death, often experiments on her brother Pugsley for fun, and enjoys raising spiders.

The coming-of-age mystery series will follow Wednesday during her years as a student at Nevermore Academy as her psychic ability starts to present itself, and she learns to control and use her new power.

When a killing spree threatens the citizens of her town, Wednesday believes that she can use her abilities to prevent bloodshed.

She will also seek to uncover the supernatural mystery that affected her parents, Morticia and Gomez, 25 years ago.

Who is in the cast of Wednesday?

Jenna Ortega will star as Wednesday Addams - the troubled teen who is trying to navigate high school whilst also coming to terms with her abilities.

Ortega is known for playing Ellie Alves in season two of psychological thriller series You, as well as for roles in Stuck in the Middle, Richie Rich, and Jane the Virgin.

Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s morbid mother.

Jones is a Welsh actress, she is best known for playing Velma Kelly in the musical Chicago, but has also starred in The Mask of Zorro, High Fidelity, and Traffic.

Christina Ricci is also slated to appear in the series, although her role is not yet known. Ricci played the most well-known version of Wednesday in the The Addams Family (1991) and its sequel.

Other cast members include:

Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

George Burcea as Lurch

Tommie Earl Jenkins as Mayor Walker

Iman Marson as Lucas Walker

William Houston as Joseph Crackstone

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Santiago

Oliver Watson as Kent

Calum Ross as Rowan

Johnna Dias Watson as Divina

The series will also guest star Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams and Murray McArthur as Fabian.

Is there a trailer?

There is a 20-second teaser trailer, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of Wednesday?

An official release date has not yet been announced by Netflix, but it is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of this year.

It is likely that the series will come to the streaming platform some time in October, to coincide with Halloween.

The series will consist of eight episodes.