The young actress’s big break came in 2014 when she played young Jane in Jane the Virgin

Netflix has revealed that Scream actress Jenna Ortega will play the role of Wednesday Addams in its upcoming Addams Family drama entitled, Wednesday.

Ortega, who is most known for her recent role as Tara Carpenter in the Scream franchise, took to Twitter to also share a glimpse at the upcoming teaser.

The new Netflix comedy series from director Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands) will star Ortega as Wednesday and is set to include other stars including Catherine Zeta Jones as Morticia Addams and original Wednesday actress Christina Ricci.

Here’s everything you need to know about who Jenna Ortega is and what to expect from her latest role.

Who is Jenna Ortega?

Ortega is a 19-year-old actress who is best known for her role as Tara Carpenter in Scream.

Jenna Ortega accepts the Most Frightened Performance award for Scream at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Pic: Getty Images for MTV)

She began acting as a child and got her first big break at age 12 playing the role of young Jane in Jane the Virgin.

Ortega went on to star as the lead Harley Diaz, in the Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle from from 2016-2018.

Since 2018 she has featured in more mainstream roles, including playing Ellie in season two of Netflix’s hit series You, alongside Penn Badgley.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about her role and whether we’d seen the last of Ellie she said: “There’s constant pressure being added to Joe and qualms that are kind of thrown at him throughout the season, so I just would love Ellie to come back and be one of those.”

The young actress is already making waves in Hollywood.

She was nominated for am Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in Scream 5 (2022) and won the the award for most frightening performance at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

What is her net worth?

According to celebrity net worth, Ortega has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

What is Wednesday about?

Netflix released a teaser clip of its new show Wednesday on 6 June.

The dark comedy will tell the story of Wednesday Addams, who the clip confirmed is played by Ortega.

The clip shows Ortega dressed in full Wednesday attire, slowly plaiting her black hair.

It was released along with the text: “Family life is killing me. Time to lose the dead weight.”

Directed and produced by Tim Burton, the new series will follow Wednesday as she tries to master her psychic ability, foil a killing spree and solve the mystery that has followed her parents for the last 25 years.

All whilst trying to be a high school teenager.

The show will feature Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzman (Narcos) as Gomez.

In a homage to the iconic original Wednesday, actress Christina Ricci will also appear in the series, in a role that has yet to be confirmed.

When is Netflix Wednesday release date?

There has been no confirmed release date for Netflix’s Wednesday as of yet.