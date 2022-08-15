The final episode of Better Call Saul season six part two was just released in the US and is about to come to

The final episode of Better Call Saul season six part two has just landed on Netflix in the US and is about to come to the UK.

Season six was delayed due to the pandemic which pushed production back several months, and when the show’s star, Bob Odenkirk, suffered a heart attack on set, filming was further interrupted.

Better Call Saul returns in April

But Odenkirk was quickly back on his feet - filming wrapped in February and the first half of season six began airing in April.

62 episodes of Better Call Saul have been released since the show first aired back in 2015, and now the last episode of season six part two is about to come to the UK.

But what has happened in season six so far, will there be a season seven, and when will the finale be released in the UK? Here is everything you need to know:

When is the Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 finale?

The finale of Better Call Saul season six landed on Netflix in the US on 15 August. As with all episodes of the show, the season finale will come to the UK a day later.

This means that the finale will land on Netflix in the UK on Tuesday 16 August at 8am. The episode will be roughly one hour long.

The episode, ominously titled Saul Gone, will bring a resolution to Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler’s story. As it is the season six finale, it’s likely to be a big one

When does Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 come out?

The second part of season six will begin airing in the UK on 12 July, seven weeks after the mid-season finale.

The final part will be made up of six episodes, meaning that season six is 13 episodes long in total, whereas the first five seasons were just 10 episodes in length.

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul

The first two episodes of season six were released at the same time, but we won’t get this treat again - each episode of season six part two will be released weekly, with the finale coming to Netflix in the UK on 15 August.

What is the plot of the season 6 finale?

Specific plot details have of the finale have not been released, but based on what has happened in season six so far, there’s plenty to go on.

Better Call Saul has caught up to the events of Breaking Bad, and for the last few episodes everything we have seen has taken place during or after when the original show was set.

Jimmy McGill was last seen having just has his cover as Gene Takovic blown, and running away on his own as police where called to his location.

Kim had confessed her involvement in Howard Hamlin’s death and was awaiting whatever justice may be in store for her.

So the season six finale must explain what happens to Jimmy and Kim now that their secrets are out.

Will there be a season 7 of Better Call Saul?

No, sadly for fans of the show, season six is the final outing of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler. It was confirmed after season five finished airing that season six would be the last.

The series will wrap up with the grand finale and will hopefully answer some burning questions, not the least of which, is what happens to Jimmy?

Showrunner Vince Gilligan said that he thinks the finale of Better Call Saul will be bette than Breaking Bad.

He said: “I think this show is absolutely, under Peter’s [Goould’s] leadership, going to stick the landing.