Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns as Morticia Addams in the trailer for Tim Burton’s new Netflix show, which was released - fittingly on Wednesday.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has impressde fans of The Addams Family after unveiling her transformation into Mortcia Addams in the first tralier for Netflix series Wednesday.

The long-awaited live-action remake of The Addams Family has been reimagined, by none other than American filmmaker and artist, Tim Burton.

Burton is known for his gothic fantasy and horror films, such as Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Sleepy Hollow.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, is following in the footsteps of Angelica Huston, 71, who perfectly portrayed the iconic Morticia character in the 1990s adaptations.

In the first trailer, The Welsh actress is shown wearing a stunning form-fitting black dress, and sleek dark locks as she joins the rest of the creepy gang, which includes Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday.

Jenna Ortaga, 19, has recently appeared in the popular Netflix series, You, where she played troubled teen Camilla and also in the remake of the popular horror franchise, Scream, where she plays Tara.

This modern day reimagining has stayed true to The Addams Family aesthetic, and with Tim Burton at the helm, it’s sure to be one to watch.

Not only has the trailer drawn interest for Ortega’s interpretation of Wednesday, made iconic by Christina Ricci, but the casting of Catherine as Morticia seems to be perfect for the regal, yet ruthless matriarch of the family.

Last year, Zeta-Jones spoke of her excitement at playing the iconic Morticia, she told Entertainment Tonight : "I’m so excited to be working with the great Tim Burton, and the makeup and costume designer who I’ve worked with before, and with Luis Guzmán, playing Gomez, who I worked with on Traffic.”

What is Netflix’s Wednesday about?

The Addams family has appeared in various forms over the years, from a comic strip, to a ’60s sitcom, and even a Tony-nominated musical.

This reimagining of The Addams Family, will focus on the family’s teen daughter, Wednesday, as she joins her new school, Nevermore Academy and rejects popularity, in favour of her own dark and twisted narrative.

According to Netflix: “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

When is Wednesday released on Netflix?

In the first trailer, we are introduced to the members of The Addams Family, including the family’s loyal companion, Thing - which is a live severed hand.

It also teases us with brief details, such as Wednesday’s “interesting educational journey”, attending eight different schools in just five years.

Elsewhere, we’re shown scenes of Wednesday unleashing vicious piranhas into the school’s swimming pool, while her brother’s bullies are playing water polo.