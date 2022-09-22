Harry Styles stars in Olivia Wilde’s film Don’t Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine

Harry Styles’ mum Anne Twist has shared her thoughts about the singer’s latest film Don’t Worry Darling and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

The mother of the former One Direction star watched the psychological thriller for the first time in France, following its worldwide release at the Venice Film Festival.

Anne, 54, took to Instagram posing in front of the movie’s promotional poster with a massive smile before praising the film and its director Olivia Wilde.

Harry Styles alongside Olivia Wilde at Venice Film Festival (Pic:Getty)

She commented: “‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you were excellent! Really enjoyed [it] from start to finish. Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in.

“Well done @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual.”

Since the world premiere in Venice earlier this month, Don’t Worry Darling has been appearing in cinemas following its New York City premiere on 19 September.

Cast and crew attend the 'Don't Worry Darling' red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 5, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

Harry Styles, 28, who is currently touring his latest album Harry’s House with a record-breaking 15 shows in New York City, turned his hand to acting to play Jack opposite Florence Pugh’s character Alice.

The singer-songwriter made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, but has been making headlines in connection to another Chris lately.

During the Venice Film Festival, fans took to social media to remark on an alleged moment between Harry Styles and Chris Pine, where the former seemingly spits on his co-star.

(L-R) Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the Campari Passion For Film 2022 Award during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Chris Pine’s team previously denied the allegations in addition to Harry making fun of it during a concert at Madison Square Garden.

As Harry Styles’ mum raved about the film in France, director and girlfriend Olivia Wilde further addressed the rumours about ‘spit-gate’ while appearing on a talk show with Stephen Colbert.

The 38-year-old director said: “No, he did not. But I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seen in London (Pic:Getty)

The interview comes amid rumours that Olivia and Harry, who met during the filming process of Don’t Worry Darling and went public with their relationship in January 2021, had broken up.

Mirroring the ‘spit-gate’ rumours, the split news started at the Venice Film Festival when the pair were apparently more distant than usual.