Don’t Worry Darling will premiere at the Venice Film Festival but leading actress Florence Pugh will not be making an appearance at the press conference with fellow cast member Harry Styles.

The upcoming film has been surrounded in controversy in the last couple of weeks with rumours circulating about a feud between lead actress Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde.

The 26-year-old actress, from Oxford, has been silent about all accusations so far and seems to be distancing herself from Don’t Worry Darling .

Florence has barely promoted the film on her social media and other than one article in Harper’s Bazaar she has been silent about the movie.

Florence will not attend a press conference for Don’t Worry Darling in Venice.

The cast of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival without Florence.

Unconfirmed rumours suggest that there is tension between Florence and Olivia as she began a romantic relationship with Harry Styles on the set of the movie.

Olivia was still married to ex-husband Jason Sudeikis at the time which sparked controversy.

Florence has not confirmed her opinions on the situation but in the interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Florence said: “Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that.

“That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because (this movie is) bigger and better than that.

“And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Olivia began dating Harry whist she was still in a relationship with Jason.

Speculation has continued as she will not join the rest of the cast at a press conference before the premier of Don’t Worry Darling.

It has been reported that Florence cannot make the event as she is currently filming for Dune Part 2 in Budapest.

The actress will fly into Venice for the red-carpet and the first screening of the film on 5 September 2022, but will jet back to set as soon as the event is over.

Harry plays a 1950s husband in the film Don’t Worry Darling.

Florence plays a 1950s housewife named Alice Chambers in Don’t Worry Darling. The film is a psychological thriller and will be released on 23 September 2022 in the UK.

The film also stars Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine.

It follows a couple who live in Victory, California in the 1950s - their idyllic lifestyle begins to fall apart around them and their happy life collapses.

The film has a budget of $20million and was based on a screenplay written by Katie Silberman who also wrote the screenplay for Booksmart in 2019.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have already been spotted in Venice prior to the premiere.

Olivia Wilde arriving at the Venice Film Festival.