Olivia Wilde joins Harry Styles for Rolling Stone interview as he defends himself against ‘queerbaiting’ claims
In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Harry Styles defended himself against criticism he has been profiting off the LGBTQ+ aesthetics
Harry Styles has opened up about his sexuality and relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
The singer is the publication’s first ever global cover star, with Styles appearing on all 14 international editions of the magazine.
The 28-year-old took the opportunity to respond to claims that he has been ‘queerbaiting’ his fans and profiting off of LGBTQ+ aesthetics without revealing his sexuality.
Harry said: “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone.
“If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”
Harry Styles has previously said that he does not feel the need to label his sexuality or even identify with one sexual orientation.
He has become known for embracing gender fluidity and is regularly seen using his fashion to express this.
The singer donned a Gucci dress on the cover of Vogue magazine in December 2019.
What was considered a groundbreaking cover received backlash, with actor Billy Porter claiming that all the musician had to do in order to break barriers was “be white and straight”.
Harry Styles rarely uses social media, referring to Twitter as “a s**storm of people trying to be awful to people” and said he was aware how corners of the internet talk about those closest to him.
The musician explained that his large fandom is mainly good fans with a small fraction that stirs hate.
He said that despite setting boundaries between his public and private life “other people blur the lines for you”.
Harry admitted that he has had to pre-warn his potential dates about what could begin to happen online.
During the interview, Harry Styles’ girlfriend Olivia Wilde was invited to share her thoughts and called his fans “deeply loving people”.
Olivia added: “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there.
“I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”