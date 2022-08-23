In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Harry Styles defended himself against criticism he has been profiting off the LGBTQ+ aesthetics

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Styles has opened up about his sexuality and relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

The singer is the publication’s first ever global cover star, with Styles appearing on all 14 international editions of the magazine.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old took the opportunity to respond to claims that he has been ‘queerbaiting’ his fans and profiting off of LGBTQ+ aesthetics without revealing his sexuality.

Harry said: “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone.

28-year-old Styles defended himself against criticism that he is queerbaiting fans

“If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”

Harry Styles has previously said that he does not feel the need to label his sexuality or even identify with one sexual orientation.

He has become known for embracing gender fluidity and is regularly seen using his fashion to express this.

The singer donned a Gucci dress on the cover of Vogue magazine in December 2019.

What was considered a groundbreaking cover received backlash, with actor Billy Porter claiming that all the musician had to do in order to break barriers was “be white and straight”.

Despite never discussing his sexual identity, Harry Styles is regularly seen expressing gender fluidity through his outfits

Harry Styles rarely uses social media, referring to Twitter as “a s**storm of people trying to be awful to people” and said he was aware how corners of the internet talk about those closest to him.

The musician explained that his large fandom is mainly good fans with a small fraction that stirs hate.

He said that despite setting boundaries between his public and private life “other people blur the lines for you”.

Olivia Wilde arrives for the 10th annual LACMA Art+Film gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California on November 6, 2021. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry admitted that he has had to pre-warn his potential dates about what could begin to happen online.

During the interview, Harry Styles’ girlfriend Olivia Wilde was invited to share her thoughts and called his fans “deeply loving people”.

Olivia added: “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there.