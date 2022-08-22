Emma Watson has released a film for Prada after being inspired by the craft during lockdown

Emma Watson, is known for being in front of the camera, however she has now made her directorial debut with a film for luxury brand Prada.

The actress, 32, who has homes in London and New York, shot her first film for the fashion company’s new fragrance after being inspired to get behind the camera in lockdown.

The fragrance which launches today (22 August), was announced on Prada’s social media pages alongside Emma’s film.

Emma Watson has made her directorial debut (Pic:Getty)

The Italian fashion house revealed that the actress and activist will be their brand ambassador and face of the campaign.

For the fragrance launch, Emma shared her hair transformation with the return of a pixie cut - nearly a decade since she first chopped her locks following the end of the Harry Potter series.

Emma shared a snippet of her first film on Instagram, saying: “When Prada asked me to be the face for their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it.

“Months later and I am able to share the results of the faith they shared in me, with all of you.

“I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

The collaboration between Emma and Prada focuses on improving the brand’s sustainability and disclosure practices, which will be tracked on their Good For You app.

In a statement from the Italian fashion house, Emma continued: “Prada has always gone beyond traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty and is famous for femininity that challenges conventions.

“It’s a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant.”

Prada Paradoxe was first announced on 18 August on the company’s Instagram.

They said: “Emma Watson is Prada Beauty…Our muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman.

Emma Watson is known for being an actress and activist, and is now a director (Pic:Getty)

“She’s the epitome of female modernity, a celebration of female multi-dimensionality across the world.”

The actress is known for her leading roles in films such as Beauty and the Beast, Harry Potter and Little Women, but has also played a huge role in women’s rights.

Emma has been a UN Women goodwill ambassador since 2014 and helped to launch the campaign HeforShe, to promote gender equality.