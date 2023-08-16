Spain have reached the final of the Fifa Women’s World Cup and will play England or Australia

It’s been four weeks of high-intensity drama as all eyes have been on the Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. However, the time has nearly come to determine who will lift the coveted trophy.

32 teams began this competition, with many entering their first World Cup, and we have seen surprises galore with world cup favourites USA being knocked out in the Round of 16 following a penalty shoot-out against Sweden. Germany, too, were another favourite team failing to progress after losing to Colombia and drawing against South Korea.

Colombia provided one of the biggest shocks of the show after they reached the quarter-finals of the tournament, topping their group. However, goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo ensured that it was England who progressed into the final four and not the PowerPuff Girls.

But now it’s time to turn the attention to who’s left and who could lift that precious trophy on Sunday afternoon. With only a few days to go, here is all you need to know about when the World Cup final will take place...

When is the World Cup final?

The final match takes place on Sunday 20 August with kick-off set for 11am BST. Stadium Australia in Sydney will host the fixture in front of what is expected to be a sell-out crowd with 83,500 spectators able to watch the game live.

How to watch the World Cup final

After a month of sharing the coverage, both BBC and ITV will be able to broadcast the match. The fixture will be available to watch on BBC One and ITV1 as well as being available to live stream through BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Coverage will begin at 10am on BBC and on ITV it will start at 10.15am.

Who is playing the World Cup final?

Spain are currently the only confirmed team to have reached the final after beating Sweden 2-1 in the first semi-final. They finished second in Group C, beating Zambia and Costa Rica before losing to Japan in the final fixture. However, they then went on to beat Switzerland 5-1 in the round of 16 before winning against the Netherlands 2-1.

They are now set to compete against either England or Australia who are currently battling it out for a place in Sunday’s final. Neither the Lionesses or Matildas have reached a World Cup final before, with England reaching the 2019 semi-final in France.

What are the odds?

Here are the latest World Cup winning odds according to Betfair:

Spain : 5/6

: 5/6 England : 11/5

: 11/5 Australia: 4/1

Team news

The playing XI will be named on the day but here is the full Spanish squad ahead of the World Cup final: