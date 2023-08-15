These 12 players are the most expensive football stars from the Women's World Cup 2023.

After weeks of anticipation, the biggest Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has been a tournament to behold.

As it is with every elite tournament, a number of the world's biggest women's football stars have taken to the field over the last few weeks and many will be touted for big money moves in the weeks to come.

Last year, Lionesses Keira Walsh became the most expensive player on the planet after her impressive performances at Euro 2022 saw European Championship Barcelona splash big money on the midfielder. Just six months later, the fee was almost dwarfed by a £500,000 bid for Alessia Russo from Arsenal.

It really does feel like we are edging closer towards the first £1 million player in women's football.

With that in mind, we have looked at which players are rated as the highest valued players at the Women's World Cup 2023, using highly respected women's football site Soccerdonna.

1 . Alexia Putellas (Spain) - €550k Winner of the last two Ballon d'Or awards, Putellas has had to sit out the bulk of the last 12 months with an ACL injury. However, she's back, World Cup ready and still the most valuable women's footballer on the planet.

2 . Aitana Bonmati (Spain) - €500k Arguably the best player midfielder in Europe over the past 12 months, Bonmati's range of passing and movement is on another level to others in Europe.

3 . Sam Kerr (Australia) - €500k The best striker on the planet bar none. Australia's top talent and serial trophy winner with Chelsea. Loves the big moments and will come up big for the Matildas this summer without a shadow of a doubt.