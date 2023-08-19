Damage to buildings on the west coast of the UK likely today as Storm Betty heads north

Storm Betty has battered Ireland and the UK this weekend, bringing with it heavy rainfall, flooding, 66mph winds, and fallen debris on the roads. Police advised drivers in areas affected by the storm to be careful due to fallen trees and other obstructions.

The good news is that the storm is set to come to an end this weekend, but not before it causes more damage on the UK’s west coast, the Met Office has confirmed.

Storm naming was first introduced in 2015, and this is just the second time that two storms have been named in August - Storm Antoni saw the UK hit with 80mph winds in the first week of the month.

Thankfully no deaths have been linked to Storm Betty so far, but there are continued warnings of threats to life due to the severity of the weather event.

The Met Office has warned of big waves due to Storm Betty

What weather warnings are in place for Storm Betty?

The Met Office announced a yellow warning for wind for coastal areas of western Wales, eastern Northern Ireland and parts of northwest England and southwest Scotland. The warning is set to last until early afternoon on Saturday (19 August).

Rain warnings for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland are also in place for Saturday.

Additionally, The Met Office warned of a risk of injuries and danger for those on the coast due to large waves and beach material being thrown onto the land by strong winds.

When will Storm Betty end?

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Friday and Saturday will see unseasonably wet and windy conditions for much of the UK. While Storm Betty will have higher impacts in Ireland, exposed Irish Sea coasts of the UK could see gusts in excess of 70mph, with around 50mph more widely.

“Storm Betty is also bringing some large accumulations of rainfall for the time of year, with some spots of Northern Ireland seeing around 80mm of rain, though between 15-25mm is expected more widely. Parts of Scotland could see similarly high accumulations, especially over higher ground.”

The storm is expected to end on Saturday, with showers expected to continue across the west of the UK throughout the day.

Tonight drizzly rain and showers are expected in northwest Scotland and in areas of western England and Wales on higher land. For the rest of the UK the weather will be mostly dry.