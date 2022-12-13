What the law and insurers say about driving under a weather warning and how it could affect your insurance claim

A series of weather warnings are in place around the UK as freezing temperatures bring ice and snow to many parts of the country.

A sudden change in the weather has brought temperatures as low as -17C and seen the Met Office issue a series of yellow weather warnings. It currently has warnings in place for snow and ice across south-west England, east and north-east England, eastern Scotland and Northern Ireland, some of which remain in place until the end of the week.

Advertisement

The snow and ice has brought disruption on the roads and seen a sharp spike in breakdowns and insurance claims as drivers struggle to cope with treacherous road conditions. Insurer NFU Mutual reported that insurance and breakdown notifications on Monday 12 December were double its usual figure and the RAC said it had attended around 12,000 call-outs - its busiest single day on record.

With tricky conditions bringing an increased likelihood of a collision, rumours are once again circulating on social media that driving during a weather warning will invalidate your insurance. However, in most circumstances this is not the case and your insurance will remain valid.

Advertisement

According to the AA: “You can drive during any weather warning, be it red, amber or yellow. Your insurance provider won’t invalidate your policy just because you had to drive in heavy snow or strong winds. If your car is taxed, has a valid MOT and is insured, you’re legal for being on the road.”

The RAC’s Rod Dennis echoes this, explaining: “Insurance is mandated by law and so unaffected by the weather.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Association of British Insurers said that weather warnings did not affect cover but urged drivers to consider whether their journey is necessary. She said: “We would urge all drivers to pay close attention to advice from local authorities and the emergency services in areas affected by snow – particularly where there is a red warning.

"People’s safety is paramount. However, social media rumours that motor insurance will be invalid if people drive during a warning are not true. Motor insurance will cover you in the usual way, providing you are driving within the law."

It’s important to follow advice on driving conditions, even if your insurance is valid during weather warnings

Although driving while a weather warning is in place doesn’t automatically affect your insurance, breaking the law or taking unnecessary risks could lead to some difficult discussions with your insurer should you need to make a claim.

Advertisement

Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket told the Scottish Sun: “Simply knowing you’re going to get a payout shouldn’t mean you take undue risks. If your insurance company can prove contributory negligence on your part, your claim might be questioned, and any payout reduced. For example, if you drove into a swollen ford where there was a warning in place and your car stalled and was ruined by water, your claim might not be paid.

“The same would apply if you went down a road in contravention of official road closure signs and were subsequently involved in an accident.”