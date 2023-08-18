The rain follows just a few days of sunshine

The south of England could see more than half a month's rain as the weather on Friday (18 August) takes a turn to unsettled conditions.

This turn comes after just a few days of sunshine.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the south of England, which could see around 30mm to 40mm of rain in just six hours. Over the entire month of August, the southeast usually sees 63mm.

The Met's warning covers large parts of the South and West Midlands, as well as London and the Solent area. Birmingham will also feel the effects - all between 6am and midday on Friday (18 August).

Strong wind gusts in excess of 60mph, and more widely around 40-50 mph have led to a yellow warning being issued in the northern and western coastal areas of Wales.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “There’s an area of low pressure to the west. This will orientate with the high pressure and will waft in some warmer air from the south in the next few days.

“Another area of low-pressure heads towards the UK at the start of Friday. The instability in the atmosphere will create a line of showers or even some thunderstorms and there could be some heavy downpours moving through central parts of the UK, though there is some uncertainty on the distribution.

“Where we do get some breaks in the cloud on Friday, it will still be a fairly warm day, though temperatures won’t be exceptional, and it will feel quite humid because of this southerly airflow.”

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates added: “The main event arrives during Friday evening, with the potential for intense thunderstorms to break out over parts of England, bringing a lot of rain in a short period of time, along with the risk of hail and frequent lightning.

“At the same time heavy rain, initially arriving into the southwest, will fairly steadily move northeast, potentially bringing some substantial rainfall totals to parts of Northern Ireland and eastern Scotland in particular.”

Five day Met Office outlook

Friday: Bands of heavy and thundery rain will push northeastwards throughout today. Dry, bright and feeling warm either side of this. Further heavy rain moving into the southwest later. Increasingly windy.

Friday night: Remaining cloudy and rather windy tonight as outbreaks of heavy rain and thunderstorms push northeast. Turning drier from the southwest by dawn. Feeling very humid.

Saturday: A rather cloudy and blustery start with outbreaks of heavy rain continuing northeastwards. Sunshine and showers continuing in the northwest, becoming drier and brighter for many though. Feeling warm.