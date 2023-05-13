Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett will host the Bafta TV Awards 2023 and are joined by celebrity guests to present the prestigious gongs

Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate lead the troupe of famous faces who will present the Bafta TV awards at a glamorous ceremony broadcast live from the Royal Festival Hall in London.

The Bafta Film Awards, which saw All Quiet on the Western Front win the top prize, were held in February, and the Bafta TV Craft Awards, honouring behind the scenes talent, took place in April. The Bafta TV Awards show, in collaboration with new sponsor P&O Cruises, will celebrate the best in British TV from 2022, with major BBC shows This is Going to Hurt and The Responder nominated for the top prizes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

25 awards will be presented in the ceremony, covering everything from drama series, soaps, news coverage, live events, and scripted and unscripted comedy shows. Meet the full list of award presenters and ceremony hosts of the Bafta TV Awards 2023:

Who are the hosts of the Bafta TV Awards?

The live awards ceremony will be hosted by comedians and friends Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. The pair have jointly hosted the comedy series Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganatha Vs on Sky since 2019, and have both appeared on Taskmaster, though on different seasons.

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan host the Bafta TV Awards

They will take the lead on the live ceremony, which will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 14 May from 7pm-9pm.

Who are the hosts of the Bafta TV Awards red carpet event?

Ahead of the live ceremony, coverage of the red carpet event will be hosted by BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo, and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair will interview nominees and award presenters outside the Royal Festival Hall as they arrive for the exclusive event. The red carpet coverage will be live streamed on the Bafta YouTube page from 2.45pm on 14 May.

Who are the Bafta TV Awards presenters?

Adrian Lester

Aisling Bea

Brian Gleeson

Catherine Tate

Charlene White

Chris Ramsey

Cush Jumbo

Dame Harriet Walter

Dannii Minogue

Danny Dyer

David Harewood

David Tennant

Ellie Taylor

Emily Maitlis

Freema Agyeman

Golda Rosheuvel

David Tennant is among the stars presenting the Bafta TV awards

Harriet Dyer

Jermaine Jenas

Jon Sopel

Layton Williams

Sir Lenny Henry

Lesley Sharp

Mark Addy

Mawaan Rizwan

Motsi Mabuse

Niamh Algar

Oti Mabuse

Patrick Brammall

Rebecca Ferguson

Roisin Conaty

Rosie Ramsey

Russell Tovey

Ruth Madeley

Sophie Morgan

Who are the Bafta TV Awards performers?

The show will be opened by DJ and songwriter Jax Jones - he will perform his 2022 track Where Did You Go - the song ranked at number seven on the UK Singles Chart following its release.

Jax will be joined by singer and Britain’s Got Talent star Callum Scott as the pair perform their new single Whistle.