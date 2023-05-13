The Bafta TV Awards ceremony will be broadcast live in the UK with exclusive red carpet coverage live streamed before the event

The Bafta TV Awards 2023 will be hosted by comedians and close pals 8 Out of 10 Cats panellist Rob Beckett and The Ranganation star Romesh Ranganathan. 25 awards are to be handed out over the night - covering everything from soaps and reality TV to big budget drama series and scripted comedies.

Big name stars from the film and TV world will be on hand to present the awards throughout the night, with Doctor Who co-stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate confirmed to be taking to the stage.

Other famous faces who will be handing out the coveted awards include TV’s hard man Danny Dyer, dancer Oti Mabuse, comedian Lenny Henry, and singer Dannii Minogue.

The show will be broadcast live from the Royal Festival Hall on the south bank of the River Thames, where the Bafta Film Awards were also held for the first time earlier this year.

Among the shows expected to do well this year are the BBC dramas This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder, which gained nominations for the top prizes of the night, including Leading Actor.

How can you watch the Bafta TV Awards in the UK?

You can watch the full two-hour live ceremony in the UK on BBC One on Sunday 14 May from 7pm until 9pm. The ceremony is sponsored by P&O Cruises, which announced a multi-year partnership with Bafta in March 2023.

The event will also be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer on your TV, laptop, and other portable devices at the same time. The show will also be available to watch on catch-up on iPlayer after the live broadcast has ended.

Is there a live stream of the Bafta TV Awards Red Carpet?

Yes, there will be a live stream of the red carpet coverage beginning before the televised ceremony. The event, presented by BBC Radio One host Clara Amfo and RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, will feature interviews with the attendees and nominees on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

The red carpet coverage will be live streamed on the official Bafta YouTube channel at 2.45pm on Sunday 14 May, five hours before the awards show begins.

You can also stay up to date with all things Bafta through their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, and Twitter.

The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was nominated for live event

When were the Bafta TV Craft Awards?

Sadly often overlooked because the show is not televised and coverage is only available online, the Craft Awards recognise the hard work behind the camera that goes into making the popular TV shows that grace our screens each year.

The Craft Award winners were announced in a ceremony hosted by comedian Mel Giedroyc on 23 April, with US Game of Thrones prequel House of The Dragon and This is Going to Hurt winning three awards each.