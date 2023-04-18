Six shows are in the running to win BAFTA’s Memorable TV Moment award, including Heartstopper and Derry Girls - here’s how to vote for your favourite.

Even more BAFTA TV Awards nominations have been confirmed, but this time it’s for its Memorable TV Moment award. A category that has found a special place in the hearts of viewers, as it’s the only award voted for by members of the general public.

The nominations were confirmed on Tuesday (18 April) and Emma Baehr, Bafta’s executive director of awards and content, said in a statement: “The six moments we’re sharing today capture what BAFTA stands for: creativity, innovation, and authenticity. The Memorable Moment Award spotlights the unforgettable scenes of the last year that truly resonated and inspired viewers at home, showcasing the impact of television - we are all looking forward to seeing what the public chooses”.

Six shows are in the running for the inaugural Memorable Moment award ahead of awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London on 14 May. It had previously featured a similar Must-See Moment category, which had high profile recipients such as the gripping cliffhanger of Gavin and Stacey’s Christmas special in 2019 and Diversity’s inspiring political performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

While most of the nominations for the new award were revealed last month, here is everything you need to know about the Memorable Moment award for this year’s BAFTA Awards. Including how you can vote for your favourite show.

BAFTA TV Awards 2023 Memorable Moment nominees - full list

Derry Girls – The Good Friday agreement vote

Heartstopper – Nick and Charlie share their first kiss

Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace – Paddington Bear sits down for tea with Queen Elizabeth II

Stranger Things – The gang rescue Max from Vecna with a bit of help from Kate Bush

The Real Mo Farah – Sir Mo Farah discloses he was illegally trafficked to the UK as a child

The Traitors – The final roundtable of the series

BAFTA 2023 Memorable Moment award - how to vote

The nominations for the BAFTA TV Awards 2023’s Memorable Moment award have been confirmed - Credit: Netflix / BBC