The former Strictly star has been battling Symphysis Pubis Dysfunction during her pregnancy.

Pregnant Oti Mabuse has revealed a "painful" update about a "painful" health condition that is putting a strain on her day-to-day life.

The ex-Strictly dancer took to Instagram to open up about her recent diagnosis of symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD) which creates intense pain around the pelvic joints, with stiffness and uneven joints. Mabuse described it as "frustrating" as it's created major problems for her when working out.

Mabuse said: "Working out with SPD. I completely fell off the bandwagon with my fitness and I immediately could feel it when I went back. My core strength was not what it was, my balance was off and my ability hold certain positions was gone. The pain started really slow but at night while sleeping would intensify. I’m not wearing a belt yet but as weeks go on I definitely will.

"Aside from physiotherapy exercises, I still try continue to stay active in any way that is not painful. My level of activity depends on how severe my SPD is that day. It can be very frustrating if you used to exercise regularly and have to stop. Walking, sitting, driving all become a bit painful. But we push on and grand ourselves some GRACE! Taking it slow and breathing through everything - change is good, it might be difficult but it’s all for a good reason."