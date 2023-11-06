As Gareth Gates becomes the latest star to win Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, we take a look at what he has planned for the future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gareth Gates wiped away tears as he became the winner of Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The pop-idol star, 39, beat former health secretary Matt Hancock and TV personality Danielle Lloyd in the final on Sunday (November 6). Chief Instructor Billy Billingham MBE QCB and his team Jason Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver decided that Gareth Gates was the only person that had the mental and physical capacity to pass the course.

After the final - which was filmed in October 2023 - Gareth revealed to The Mirror that he needed therapy after completing the intense challenge. He said: “I had to have quite a bit of therapy afterwards and the show is great for that. When you come out, you're checked over and I had about five weeks worth of counselling and therapy because it really, really did affect me.”

What’s next for Gareth Gates?

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

From Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Gareth Gates is set to headline the Christmas pantomime at the Darlington Hippodrome from Friday December 08 to Sunday December 31. The show will also see ITV's The Chase star Jenny Ryan as the evil witch and actress Marina Lawrence-Mahrra as Snow White. Tickets are still available to buy from the Darlington Hippodrome website and family tickets start from £22.00

Is Gareth Gates married?