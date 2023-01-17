Semi professional footballer Tom made his choice to couple up with one girl as one boy was left vulnerable in the villa

Love Island fans rejoice - the drama-filled villa is back to brighten your winter with some South African sun. The first episode of the newest series has aired on ITV, with fans welcoming the return of the show.

Things are a little different this time around though. Following the exit of host Laura Whitmore, it was the job of new presenter Maya Jama to welcome islanders and viewers to Love Island series nine.

A change is host is not the only change to the new series. While the episodes air over the next two months, the contestants’ social media platforms will stay quiet amid attempts by ITV to curb online hate.

We’re only two episodes in and we’ve already had a recoupling, a snaking and the promise of more bombshells. What’s more to love?

But what happened during Tuesday’s episode? Here’s everything you need to know to keep you up-to-date.

Bombshell Tom immediate ruffles some feathers

Te second episode picked up where we left off on Monday night’s episode. Tom had just arrived in the villa and his first moves were already rubbing some up the wrong way.

The semi professional footballer chose to pull all five girls for an introduction around the fire pit. However some boys, Haris in particular, were left irked by his ballsy move to speak to the girls first before the boys.

The boys knew that the bombshell contestant could spell trouble for at least one of them, with Tom set to couple up with a girl after his first 24 hours in the villa. Kai said:“We’re vulnerable now boys, we’re vulnerable, he’s a good looking lad.”

Fire pit game sets pulses racing

While new boy Tom had only just arrived in the villa, it was also the first night for the rest of our islanders. And what better way to get comfortable in the villa that a good old-fashioned ice-breaker game.

The game saw islanders perform racy dares with the other islanders. Ron chose to kiss his official partner Lana for one of the choices, but could Lana’s eyes be wandering, after she chose Shaq to give a (skirt-ripping) lapdance to?

Farmer Will gave his partner Olivia a “sensual” foot massage. However, Olivia looked more cringed-out than loved-up by the move.

The girls and boys got closer with a game of dares. (Credit: ITV)

Hope is not lost for Will however, as Tanyel chose to dance with him as part of her dare. Tanyel previously told the girls that she didn’t realise how funnt the TikTok star was - could her head be already turning from Kai?

Then it was time for new boy Tom to kiss the three girls he fancies most. The Barnsley lad gravitated towards Lana, Olivia and Tanyel.

The move will have put fear into Ron, Will and Kai. The boy left single after Tom made his pick is vulnerable in the villa.

Islanders air their dirty laundry

The return of Love Island means that the fan-favourite challenges are back. And on the second day in the South African sun, the islanders were taken to air out their dirty laundry in front of each other.

The boys vs girls challenge saw them finding a hidden secret in a foam pool. They were then to decide who on the opposite team the dirty laundry belonged to.

Islanders aired their “dirty laundry” in the challenge. (Credit: ITV)

Olivia was outed as having created a catfish account (and being caught) in the past. The boys found out that Tanyel holds her dates to a high standard - she offers to pay on a first date and never sees the boy again if he accepts.

Tom was found to have a special knack for pulling older women. Shaq also once told a girl that he joined the army in an attempt to break up the relationship.

Tom makes his mind up

The night kicked off as the islanders looked towards Tom making his coupling decision. Although Tom’s situation wasn’t the only on some people’s minds.

Earlier admitting that she only really saw Will as a friend, Olivia got her flirt on with Haris. However, she also made sure Tom knew she was interested.

Tom had a chat with Lana, Tanya and Olivia before he was called to the fire pit to make his decision. The islanders also gathered around as they prepared to hear which boy would be left single.

Footballer Tom made his decision on night two in the villa. (Credit: ITV)

Tom decided to couple up with Olivia, leaving Will single. The farmer was left disappointed but his luck hadn’t run out just yet.

The islanders will take part in another recoupling ceremony at the end of the week. And will the promise of two new bombshells in Wednesday’s episode, Will could still find a match in the villa.

Who is coupled up?

As it currently stands, our couples in the villa are:

Shaq and Tanya

Haris and Anna-May

Ron and Lana

Tom and Olivia

Kai and Tanyel

