For now, the only way to watch Avatar: The Way To Water is in your cinema

It’s been 13 years, but the wait for James Cameron’s Avatar sequel is finally over.

Avatar: The Way To Water will pick up ten years after the first film left off, following the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the life they have built together after he became a fully-fledged member of the Na’vi people.

As well as the highly-anticipated second instalment, Cameron has announced that there are plans for three more sequels in the franchise.

So, where can we watch Avatar: The Way of Water and is it available to stream on Disney Plus? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Avatar: The Way of Water coming out?

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 16 December. Designed to be enjoyed on the big screen it will be available to watch in a variety of formats including 2D, 3D and IMAX.

Speaking about the movie, Producer Jon Landau told Entertainment Weekly: “Ultimately, the sequels are a story about family, and the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe.” Adding: “I always say that Jim’s movies have universal themes — and really, there’s no more universal theme than family.”

It’s been nearly 13 years since the first film was released in December 2009. The highest grossing movie of all-time, Avatar was nominated for nine Academy Awards, taking home three for Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.

What is the plot?

The sequel is expected to pick up on Pandora ten years after the first film left off. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is now a fully-fledged member of the Na’vi people, living a family life with his partner Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their four children, including an adopted daughter called Kiri (Sigourney Weaver).

The official synopsis of the movie on Avatar reads: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

In an interview with Variety, Cameron described the film as “What if Romeo and Juliet didn’t die?” The director explained: “Of course, I’m going to go back to Pandora — I’m going to go back to Jake and Neytiri. And it’s like: What if Romeo and Juliet didn’t die? What if they married and had kids, and they had a family, and they had to think about something besides each other?”

Is there a trailer?

The Avatar: The Way of Water full length trailer was released on Wednesday 2 November. It reintroduces us to Jake Sully who left his human body behind to join his true love Neytiri in Pandora and features their adopted daughter Kia. It implies that the sequel will focus on Pandora’s oceans and includes spectacular aquatic imagery throughout.

Who stars in Avatar: The Way of Water?

The sequel will see Worthington and Saldana reprise their roles as Jake and Neytiri, with Stephen Lang also returning as Colonel Miles Quaritch. Sigourney Weaver will also feature, however this time the 73-year-old actress will play the role of Jake and Neytiri’s adopted daughter Kiri. There will also be some new faces including Kate Winslet who worked on Titanic with Cameron in 1998. Winslett will play the character of Ronal.

Here is the cast for Avatar: The Way of Water:

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully

Zoe Saldana as Neytiri

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri

Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch

Kate Winslet as Ronal

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari

Where can I watch Avatar: The Way of Water?

You will be able to watch Avatar: The Way of Water in UK cinemas from Friday 16 December. The movie is not yet available to stream or watch online, so the only way to see it at the moment is to physically go to a movie theatre.

Can I watch Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney Plus?