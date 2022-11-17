Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during production of Dead to Me season 3

Dead to Me, the Netflix-original, black-comedy series created by Liz Feldman returns for its final series on 17 November. The series shot to popularity, gaining over 30 million viewers for the first season - and picked up five Primetime Emmys.

The show follows Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) as they strike up an unlikely friendship when Jen’s husband dies in a hit-and-run and she decides to solve the crime. Dead to Me explores grief, loss, and forgiveness in an unexpectedly funny way, and is definitely a show to watch.

Here is everything you need to know about the final series of Dead To Me. Some mild spoilers are included.

When does Dead To Me return to Netflix?

Dead to Me is available to watch from Thursday 17 November 2022. The show was renewed for its third and final season just two months after season two premiered, which was no surprise given its popularity.

On the renewal, Applegate said on Twitter: “I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so.”

Being only three seasons long, some fans were thinking Dead to Me fell foul of the Netflix cancellation curse. But Feldman, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter said: “I always had the sense that I wanted this show to be a relatively short-running one. I understand the landscape at Netflix. It’s very rare for them to have a show that goes five, six or seven seasons. It can happen, but it’s obviously the exception. Halfway through shooting season two, an idea came to me that felt very true to the show — and I realized that it could be a really great way to end it.”

What will Dead to Me season 3 be about?

Season 3 has 10 new episodes, and will follow on from the cliffhanger of season 2, where Judy and Jen wind up in a car collision with Ben. While season 3 looks to expand into Ben’s storyline, we may get a glimpse into Jen’s son Charlie, who read the letter Judy wrote.

Feldman previously said of season 2’s ending: “I pitched them this ending and they seemed really delighted by it. They never said, ‘You might wanna wrap it up.’ We sort of just balls-to-the-wall it and hope that we’re gonna get that next season. Also, I didn’t want to wrap a bow on it and give them a reason maybe to end it there.”

Who will star in Dead to Me season 3?

Both Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will return for the final series. During the production on season 3, Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). On Twitter she said: “It’s been a strange journey but I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.

“As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

Much of the supporting cast will return: Ben (James Marsden) Charlie (Sam McCarthy), Henry (Luke Roessler), detective Ana Perez (Diana-Maria Riva), Nick (Brandon Scott), Jen’s neighbour Karen (Suzy Nakamura), Jen’s former real estate partner Christopher (Max Jenkins), mother-in-law Lorna (Valerie Mahaffey), and Pastor Wayne (Keong Sim) are all expected to return.

Is there a trailer for Dead to Me season 3?

Yes there is and you can watch it here:

