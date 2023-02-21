Tony award winning stage show Hamilton will have its first UK tour from November 2023 with dates planned for Manchester and Edinburgh

Hamilton is coming to the UK for the first time, with the award-winning stage show opening in Manchester later this year.

The musical retelling of the life of one of America’s founding fathers, and first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton, premiered off-Broadway in February 2015 to a sold-out audience, and moved to Broadway in August that year.

The show has toured the US twice and In 2017, it opened in London’s West End. In 2020, a film edited from three performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway landed on Disney+ and was watched by 37% of subscribers in the first month of its release.

The 11 times Tony Award winning show is known for hit songs including My Shot, The Schuyler Sisters, You’ll Be Back, The Room Where It Happens, and Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story.

Now, Hamilton will embark on its first ever UK tour with dates currently set for Manchester and Edinburgh - casting for the UK tour is currently underway. This is everything you need to know about the Hamilton UK tour and how to get tickets:

When are the Hamilton UK tour dates?

The Hamilton UK tour will kick off in Manchester with a 15-week run at the Palace Theatre starting on Saturday 11 November 2023. The show will close in Manchester on Saturday 24 February 2024.

The next stop in the tour is Edinburgh - it will run at the Festival Theatre in the Scottish capital from Wednesday 28 February 2024 to Saturday 27 April 2024. Further dates and locations in the tour will be announced soon - watch this space for updates.

The Capital Theatres, Edinburgh official Twitter account posted: “Coming to the greatest city in the world #HamiltonUKTour arrives at the Festival Theatre.”

Cameron Mackintosh, who worked as a producer on Hamilton as well as other major stage shows including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, and Cats - said: “Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton is indisputably the most brilliant, ground-breaking, contemporary musical of modern times.

“I feel extraordinarily fortunate that Lin and my friend Jeffrey Seller, the show’s original producer, have entrusted me with their wonderful musical in the UK and Ireland. The London production opened in 2017 at the Victoria Palace, a theatre I completely rebuilt to house Hamilton, where it continues to play and has proved to be as big a success as the Broadway original.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote and starred in the stage show Hamilton

"So, I am thrilled that it is time to put together a second British national touring company to bring this great show to our leading cities. Opening first in Manchester, followed by Edinburgh – not far from where the real story of Alexander Hamilton began in Ayrshire, where his father was born in the 1700’s, before he moved to Nevis in the West Indies.

"Tomorrow we start casting for a brilliant new company. We look forward to welcoming audiences to ‘the room where it happens’."

How can you get tickets to see Hamilton in the UK?

Tickets for the UK tour will go on sale for dates in Manchester and Edinburgh from Monday 13 March at 10am - there will be a presale event for Manchester shows for ATG Theatrecard holders from 10am on Friday 10 March.

Tickets for the Manchester performances will be available to buy from the ATG website - you can buy tickets for the Edinburgh shows from the Capital Theatres website.