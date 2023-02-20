Baftas 2023: best dressed celebrities on the red carpet including Kate Middleton, Austin Butler and Lily James
The stars came out in their most glamorous looks for the annual awards ceremony
Celebrities joined together in London on Sunday 19 February for the 76th British Academy Film Awards. Before the Bafta accolades were handed out, however, the famous faces who attended the ceremony walked the red carpet to show off their glamorous fashion choices.
The men and women who attended, which included royalty and stars of the small screen, wore a wonderful array of outfits including well-known designers, new brands and even pre-loved.
Take a look through our gallery below to see 16 of the best looks from the BAFTAs 2023.
