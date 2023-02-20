For the curious.
Best dressed celebrities at the BAFTAs 2023 including Kate Middleton, Madeleine Arthur, Emma Thompson, Austin Butler and Lily James.

Baftas 2023: best dressed celebrities on the red carpet including Kate Middleton, Austin Butler and Lily James

The stars came out in their most glamorous looks for the annual awards ceremony

By Rochelle Barrand
40 minutes ago

Celebrities joined together in London on Sunday 19 February for the 76th British Academy Film Awards. Before the Bafta accolades were handed out, however, the famous faces who attended the ceremony walked the red carpet to show off their glamorous fashion choices.

The men and women who attended, which included royalty and stars of the small screen, wore a wonderful array of outfits including well-known designers, new brands and even pre-loved.

Take a look through our gallery below to see 16 of the best looks from the BAFTAs 2023.

1. Lily James

Lily James wore a wonderful white silk gown which was designed by Tamara Ralph. The designer has now created her own fashion brand after leaving the design company she had with Michael Russo, Ralph & Russo. It features a diamante encrusted spiderweb design on the bodice and a big bow on the back.

2. Tatiana Korsakova

Model Tatiana Korsakova channelled her inner princess with a pale blue dress which looks like it could have been worn by Queen Elsa from Disney’s Frozen. She paired this with some elegant long gloves.

3. Kate Middleton

The dress worn by the Princess of Wales may look familiar to some, and this is because she has worn it before. The one shoulder Alexander McQueen dress was first worn by Kate back in 2019 according to Insider. This time, she teamed it with long black gloves and statement earrings said to be from high street store Zara.

4. Millie Mackintosh

Millie Mackintosh wore a lace blue dress with sequins, feather detailing on the long sleeves and a thigh slit.

