Yungblud will be joined by Neck Deep on his UK tour and the next stop is at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham

Yungblud will continue his UK tour this weekend.

The Doncaster-born pop star is hitting the road this month, following the release of his chart-topping self-titled third album in September last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will be headlining shows at famous venues across the country in the coming days. Fans who are thinking of trying to get their hands on last-minute tickets might have to act quick.

The tour kicked off in Cardiff on Thursday (16 February), he will then head to cities like Birmingham, Manchester and London. He will be joined by Welsh pop-punkers Neck Deep throughout the tour.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is Yungblud playing on his UK tour?

The full list of dates for Yungblud’s February tour is as follows:

Thursday, 16 February - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

Saturday, 18 February - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Sunday, 19 February - AO Arena, Manchester

Wednesday, 22 February - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Friday, 24 February - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Saturday, 25 February - OVO Arena, Wembley

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yungblud. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Audacy)

What time will the Birmingham concert start?

Resorts World Arena has confirmed the timings for the Yungblud show on Saturday. The doors for the forum will open at 5pm, before the arena doors open at 6pm.

Neck Deep will take to the stage at 7.30pm, before Yungblud starts at 8.45pm. The venue has a curfew of 11pm and so the show will finish prior to that.

Can you still get tickets for the Yungblud tour?

Ticketmaster is still selling tickets for the Yungblud tour, however there are “low” availability for some of the dates. The warning is in place for Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are wanting to go to the next date on the tour at the Resorts World Arena, Ticketmaster has seated tickets available for the concert. Prices start at £42.20 each but not many are left.

Seated tickets are also available for the concert at AO Arena in Manchester on Sunday (19 February). Prices started at £43.55 each.

Who is the support act?

Modern pop-punk greats Neck Deep will be joining Yungblud on his UK tour. Best known for songs such as December, In Bloom and Wish You Were Here, they have released a new single - Heartbreak of the Century - ahead of the tour.

What is the setlist for the tour?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yungblud has played the first show in Cardiff on Thursday and it give the first look at the tour setlist. On setlist.fm it has been confirmed he played the following songs:

21st Century Liability

The Funeral

parents

Tissues

Mad

strawberry lipstick

fleabag

Die for the Hype

Medication

California

Anarchist

Sex Not Violence

mars

I Cry 2

Sweet Heroine

Kill Somebody

I Think I’m OKAY (Machine Gun Kelly cover)

hope for the underrated youth

The Boy in the Black Dress

Loner

The setlist for main support act Neck Deep has also been confirmed. It was as follows, according to Setlist.fm: