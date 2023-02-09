Chris Brown’s Under The Influence Tour will come to London, Manchester, Birmingham and more

Chris Brown is set to kick off his latest UK and Ireland tour this weekend.

The RnB star will be performing at iconic arena venues across the British Isles as well as in Europe over the next month. It includes a mini-residency at The O2 arena as well as multiple shows in Manchester and other major cities.

It is part of Chris Brown’s Under The Influence tour, which gets its name from the track of the same name on his 2019 album Indigo (Extended). Tickets are on sale for the shows now.

Here is all you need to know about the dates, potential setlist and start times:

When are the Chris Brown shows in Dublin?

The tour starts with two shows at the 3Arena this weekend. The first gig is on Saturday (11 February) and it is followed 24 hours later by a show on Sunday (12 February).

Doors will open at 6pm on both days, according to 3Arena’s website.

Can you get tickets for Chris Brown’s tour?

Ticketmaster is selling tickets for the Under The Influence tour shows in Britain and Ireland. However fans are being warned that there are “low” or “limited” tickets for a number of dates on the tour.

Chris Brown’s shows in Dublin have low tickets available while tickets are close to being sold out for a couple of the Manchester Arena concerts. His artist page on Ticketmaster’s website has all the latest information on tickets for the tour.

Are tickets available for Chris Brown’s shows at The O2?

The singer will be headlining four shows in a row at the famous venue in London this month. The run of shows will go from 14 February to 17 February, followed by two more gigs at The O2 on 19 March and 20 March.

Ticketmaster has seats available for the shows at The O2. Tickets start at £109.55 each for the show on Valentine’s Day.

Chris Brown performs at Staples Center on October 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

What are the dates for the Under The Influence tour?

Chris Brown will be performing shows at arenas across Britain, Ireland and Europe over the coming weeks. The full list of shows are as follows:

Saturday, 11 February - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Sunday, 12 February - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Tuesday, 14 February - The O2, London

Wednesday, 15 February - The O2, London

Thursday, 16 February - The O2, London

Friday, 17 February - The O2, London

Sunday, 19 February - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Monday, 20 February - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Tuesday, 21 February - AO Arena, Manchester

Thursday, 23 February - Accor Arena, Paris, France

Friday, 24 February - Accor Arena, Paris, France

Sunday, 26 February - Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switerland

Tuesday, 28 February - Rudolf Weber Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

Wednesday, 1 March - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

Friday, 3 March - Palais 12, Bruxelles, Belgium

Saturday, 4 March - Olympiahalle, München, Germany

Monday, 6 March - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tuesday, 7 March - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Thursday, 9 March - AO Arena, Manchester

Monday, 13 March - AO Arena, Manchester

Wednesday, 15 March - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Friday, 17 March - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Sunday, 19 March - The O2, London

Monday, 20 March - The O2, London

Thursday, 23 March - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Saturday, 25 March - Festhalle, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

Sunday, 26 March - Accor Arena, Paris, France

What could the setlist be?

Chris Brown has yet to kick off the Under The Influence tour and so the setlist is not yet known. But Setlist.fm has confirmed the songs he performed during his summer 2022 shows and they were as follows:

